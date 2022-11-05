Lirik Lagu That’s Us - Anson Seabra dan Fakta di Baliknya

That’s Us - Anson Seabra
I shoulda known it wouldn't happen 'cause it wasn't right
I shoulda known it 'cause it happens every God damn time
Almost thought we could've been something
Almost thought we could have tried, but
It didn't happen so I need you to get out my life
But the other night I had you in my head
Called you on the phone
Want you stealing my time even though I said I wanna be alone
Oh and I should know this could never work
Oh, this could never end well
Know it's only human but I never learn
I want you for myself
I can take the fall, the pain, the pleasure
And you can take it all, for worse, or better
But oh, what if we're wrong?
What if we're not all that we thought?
Then we won't make it along
But hey, I guess that's us
We couldn't help it but you know that doesn't make it right
You say I'm selfish but I know you felt the same inside
Everybody says it's all okay
Everybody says we're fine, but
Guess someone else is what you need to make you feel alright
But tomorrow night I'll probably call a cab
Show up at your door
Love you in the night time, leave you in your bed
Cold and wanting more
Oh and I should know this could never work
Oh, this could never end well
Know it's only human, but I never learn, I need you for myself
I can take the fall, the pain, the pleasure
And you can take it all, for worse, or better
But oh, what if we're wrong?
What if we're not all that we thought?
Then we won't make it along
But hey, I guess that's us
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
I can take the fall, the pain, the pleasure
And you can take it all, for worse, or better
But oh, what if we're wrong?
What if we're not all that we thought?
Then we won't make it along
But hey, I guess that's love
