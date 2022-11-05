Lirik Lagu That’s Us - Anson Seabra dan Fakta di Baliknya

That’s Us - Anson Seabra

I shoulda known it wouldn't happen 'cause it wasn't right

I shoulda known it 'cause it happens every God damn time

Almost thought we could've been something

Almost thought we could have tried, but

It didn't happen so I need you to get out my life

But the other night I had you in my head

Called you on the phone

Want you stealing my time even though I said I wanna be alone

Oh and I should know this could never work

Oh, this could never end well

Know it's only human but I never learn

I want you for myself

I can take the fall, the pain, the pleasure

And you can take it all, for worse, or better

But oh, what if we're wrong?

What if we're not all that we thought?

Then we won't make it along

But hey, I guess that's us

We couldn't help it but you know that doesn't make it right

You say I'm selfish but I know you felt the same inside

Everybody says it's all okay

Everybody says we're fine, but

Guess someone else is what you need to make you feel alright

But tomorrow night I'll probably call a cab

Show up at your door

Love you in the night time, leave you in your bed

Cold and wanting more

Oh and I should know this could never work

Oh, this could never end well

Know it's only human, but I never learn, I need you for myself

I can take the fall, the pain, the pleasure

And you can take it all, for worse, or better

But oh, what if we're wrong?

What if we're not all that we thought?

Then we won't make it along

But hey, I guess that's us

Hmmm

Hmmm

Hmmm

Hmmm

I can take the fall, the pain, the pleasure

And you can take it all, for worse, or better

But oh, what if we're wrong?

What if we're not all that we thought?

Then we won't make it along

But hey, I guess that's love