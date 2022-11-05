Lirik Lagu Evil - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Evil - Interpol

Rosemary, heaven restores you in life

You're coming with me

Through the aging, the fearing, the strife

It's the smiling on the package

It's the faces in the sand

It's the thought that moves you upwards

Embracing me with two hands

Right will take you places

Yeah maybe to the beach

When your friends they do come crying

Tell them now your pleasure's set upon slow release

Hey wait

Great smile

Sensitive to fate, not denial

But hey, who's on trial?

It took a life span with no cell mate

The long way back

Sandy, why can't we look the other way?

He speaks about travel

Yeah we think about the land

We smart like all peoples

Feeling real tan

I could take you places

Do you need a new man?

Wipe the pollen from the faces

Make revision to a dream while you wait in the van

Hey wait

Great smile

Sensitive to fate, not denial

But hey, who's on trial?

It took a life span with no cell mate

To find the long way back

Sandy, why can't we look the other way?

You're weightless, you are exotic

You need something for which to care

Sandy, why can't we look the other way?

Leave some shards under the belly

Lay some grease inside my hand

It's a sentimental jury

And the makings of a good brand

You've come to love me lightly

Yeah you come to hold me tight

Is this motion ever lasting

Or just shutters pass through the night?

Rosemary, heaven restores you in life

I spent a life span with no cell mate

The long way back

Sandy, why can't we look the other way?

You're weightless, semi-erotic

You need someone to take you there

Sandy, why can't we look the other way?

Why can't we just play the other game?

Why can't we just look the other way?

Dirilis: 2004

Album: Antics

Artis: Interpol

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di balik lagu Evil

Lagu ini dirilis pada 2004, dan merupakan lagu kedua dalam album Antics.

Evil memiliki balutan khas alternative indie, dan merupakan buah karya dari Paul Banks, Carlos Dengler, Sam Fogarino, dan Daniel Kessler, alias para member grup band ini.

Dalam musik videonya, Interpol menyuguhkan boneka ikonik yang dinamakan Norman.

Berkat karakter Norman, musik video Evil mendapat predikat sebagai salah satu video terseram versi Yahoo pada 2011. (Mohammad Aqshal Fazrullah)***