Lirik Lagu Evil - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Evil - Interpol
Rosemary, heaven restores you in life
You're coming with me
Through the aging, the fearing, the strife
It's the smiling on the package
It's the faces in the sand
It's the thought that moves you upwards
Embracing me with two hands
Right will take you places
Yeah maybe to the beach
When your friends they do come crying
Tell them now your pleasure's set upon slow release
Hey wait
Great smile
Sensitive to fate, not denial
But hey, who's on trial?
It took a life span with no cell mate
The long way back
Sandy, why can't we look the other way?
He speaks about travel
Yeah we think about the land
We smart like all peoples
Feeling real tan
I could take you places
Do you need a new man?
Wipe the pollen from the faces
Make revision to a dream while you wait in the van
Hey wait
Great smile
Sensitive to fate, not denial
But hey, who's on trial?
It took a life span with no cell mate
To find the long way back
Sandy, why can't we look the other way?
You're weightless, you are exotic
You need something for which to care
Sandy, why can't we look the other way?
Leave some shards under the belly
Lay some grease inside my hand
It's a sentimental jury
And the makings of a good brand
You've come to love me lightly
Yeah you come to hold me tight
Is this motion ever lasting
Or just shutters pass through the night?
Rosemary, heaven restores you in life
I spent a life span with no cell mate
The long way back
Sandy, why can't we look the other way?
You're weightless, semi-erotic
You need someone to take you there
Sandy, why can't we look the other way?
Why can't we just play the other game?
Why can't we just look the other way?
Dirilis: 2004
Album: Antics
Artis: Interpol
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di balik lagu Evil
Lagu ini dirilis pada 2004, dan merupakan lagu kedua dalam album Antics.
Evil memiliki balutan khas alternative indie, dan merupakan buah karya dari Paul Banks, Carlos Dengler, Sam Fogarino, dan Daniel Kessler, alias para member grup band ini.
Dalam musik videonya, Interpol menyuguhkan boneka ikonik yang dinamakan Norman.
Berkat karakter Norman, musik video Evil mendapat predikat sebagai salah satu video terseram versi Yahoo pada 2011. (Mohammad Aqshal Fazrullah)***
