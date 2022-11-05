Lirik Lagu Like You Do - Joji dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like You Do - Joji

Lately

I can't help but think that our roads might take us down different phases

Don't wanna complicate the rhythm that we got but I'm speechless

When everything's so pure, can it be aimless?

Painless?

If you ever go

All the songs that we like

Will sound like bittersweet lullabies

Lost in the blue

They don't love me like you do

Those chills that I knew

They were nothing without you

And everyone else

They don't matter now

You're the one I can't lose

No one loves me like you do

Since I met you

All the gloomy days just seem to shine a little more brightly

Consider what we've got 'cause I can never take you for granted

Is there another us on this whole planet?

Planet?

If you ever go

All the songs that we like

Will sound like bittersweet lullabies

Lost in the blue

They don't love me like you do

Those chills that I knew

They were nothing without you

And everyone else

They don't matter now

You're the one I can't lose

No one loves me like you do

No one loves me like you do

I don't wanna seem foolish

When I'm jumping into this

You're all that I see

Lost in the blue

They don't love me like you do

Those chills that I knew

They were nothing without you

And everyone else

They don't matter now

You're the one I can't lose

No one loves me like you do

No one loves me like you do