Lirik Lagu Like You Do - Joji dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like You Do - Joji
Lately
I can't help but think that our roads might take us down different phases
Don't wanna complicate the rhythm that we got but I'm speechless
When everything's so pure, can it be aimless?
Painless?
If you ever go
All the songs that we like
Will sound like bittersweet lullabies
Lost in the blue
They don't love me like you do
Those chills that I knew
They were nothing without you
And everyone else
They don't matter now
You're the one I can't lose
No one loves me like you do
Since I met you
All the gloomy days just seem to shine a little more brightly
Consider what we've got 'cause I can never take you for granted
Is there another us on this whole planet?
Planet?
If you ever go
All the songs that we like
Will sound like bittersweet lullabies
Lost in the blue
They don't love me like you do
Those chills that I knew
They were nothing without you
And everyone else
They don't matter now
You're the one I can't lose
No one loves me like you do
No one loves me like you do
I don't wanna seem foolish
When I'm jumping into this
You're all that I see
Lost in the blue
They don't love me like you do
Those chills that I knew
They were nothing without you
And everyone else
They don't matter now
You're the one I can't lose
No one loves me like you do
No one loves me like you do
