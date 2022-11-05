Lirik Lagu Can't Get Over You – Joji feat Clams Casino dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Get Over You – Joji feat Clams Casino
I can't get over you
Can't get over you
And before I die, I pray that
I could be the one
That I could be the one
But I won't be no fun
If I can't have you, no one can
Highlights, in the limelight
Can you show me to the nightlife?
Baby, I like more curves like
But I want you, and I don't know right
(Don't know right)
Tell me more, I got a box cutter with your name on it
Tell me more, I can't stay this long on the same topic
I don't know you, but would I fall in love with you?
I don't have no social cues
I'm out for you
I can't get over you
Can't get over you
And before I die, I pray that
I could be the one
That I could be the one
But I won't be no fun
If I can't have you, no one can
Artis: Joji
Album: Ballads 1
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul
Can't Get Over You adalah lagu yang dibawakan Joji, dan dirilis pada 3 Oktober 2019 melalui label 88rising.
Lagu ini menempati posisi teratas dalam sejumlah tangga lagu populer seperti Top 100 USA Music Chart, Top 40 American Songs Chart, dan lainnya.
Can't Get Over You merupakan lagu kolaborasi antara Joji dengan produser atau penulis lagu bernama Clams Casino.
