Lirik Lagu Can't Get Over You – Joji feat Clams Casino dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Get Over You – Joji feat Clams Casino

I can't get over you

Can't get over you

And before I die, I pray that

I could be the one

That I could be the one

But I won't be no fun

If I can't have you, no one can

Highlights, in the limelight

Can you show me to the nightlife?

Baby, I like more curves like

But I want you, and I don't know right

(Don't know right)

Tell me more, I got a box cutter with your name on it

Tell me more, I can't stay this long on the same topic

I don't know you, but would I fall in love with you?

I don't have no social cues

I'm out for you

I can't get over you

Can't get over you

And before I die, I pray that

I could be the one

That I could be the one

But I won't be no fun

If I can't have you, no one can

Artis: Joji

Album: Ballads 1

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul

Can't Get Over You adalah lagu yang dibawakan Joji, dan dirilis pada 3 Oktober 2019 melalui label 88rising.

Lagu ini menempati posisi teratas dalam sejumlah tangga lagu populer seperti Top 100 USA Music Chart, Top 40 American Songs Chart, dan lainnya.

Can't Get Over You merupakan lagu kolaborasi antara Joji dengan produser atau penulis lagu bernama Clams Casino.