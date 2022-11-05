Lirik Lagu Breaking the Law - Judas Priest dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breaking the Law - Judas Priest

There I was completely wasting, out of work and down

All inside it's so frustrating as I drift from town to town

Feel as though nobody cares if I live or die

So I might as well begin to put some action in my life

You know what it's called

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

So much for the golden future, I can't even start

I've had every promise broken, there's anger in my heart

You don't know what it's like, you don't have a clue

If you did you'd find yourselves doing the same thing

You doing to me now

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

You don't know what it's like

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Breaking the law, breaking the law

Album: British Steel

Dirilis: 1980

Artis: Judas Priest

Genre: Metal