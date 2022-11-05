Lirik Lagu G.O.M.D. - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

G.O.M.D. - J Cole

Hollywood Cole

Go

Ay Hollywood

Hollywood Cole

Go

You wanna know just where I'm at

Well let me tell you 'bout it

I put my city on the map

But let me tell you 'bout it

They tryna say I can't come back

Ay let me tell you 'bout it

Man fuck them nigga I come back

Ay let me tell you 'bout it

I wanna tell you 'bout it

Hands up, everybody run

Cole outside and he say he got a gun

Niggas like "man that's what everybody say"

Go and pop the trunk and everybody dead

Everybody scared of the nigga

Aware that the nigga is better

All my bitches the pick of the litter

Never bitter

Niggas is faker than anime

Me I never hate, get cake like Anna Mae, woah

Eat the cake bitch, eat the damn cake

Fuck good nigga we demand great

Order Dominoes and she take off all her clothes

Nigga you know how it goes, make the pizza man wait

The best kept secret

Even hoes try and keep it and I leak the damn tape

Rest in peace any nigga want beef

Even secret service couldn't keep the man safe

I said to the window, to the wall

My nigga ride when I call

Got bitches all in my mind

Fuck nigga blocking my shine

I know the reason you feel the way

I know just who you wan' be

So everyday I thank the man upstairs

That I ain't you and you ain't me

Get off my dick, woah

(Get the fuck off my dick)

Get off my dick, woah

(Get the fuck off my dick nigga)

Get off my dick, bitch, woah

(Get the fuck off my dick)

Get off my dick, woah

Man fuck them niggas I come home and I don't tell nobody

They gettin' temporary dough and I don't tell nobody

Lord will you tell me if I changed, I won't tell nobody

I wanna go back to Jermaine, and I won't tell nobody

This is the part that the thugs skip

Young nigga never had love

You know, foot massage, back rub shit

Blowing bubbles in the bathtub shit

That is until I met you

Together we done watch years go by

Seen a river of your tears go by

Got me thinkin' bout some kids, still I

Tell them hoes come through

(The break up)

Get to know somebody and you learn a lot about 'em

When we long for you, start to doubt 'em

Tell yourself you better off without 'em

Then in time you will find can't walk without 'em

Can't talk without 'em, can't breath without 'em

Came here together, you can't leave without 'em

So you walk back in, make a scene about 'em

On your Amerie it's just 1 thing about 'em

It's called love

Niggas don't sing about it no more

Don't nobody sing about it no more

No more, no more

It's called love

Niggas don't sing about it no more

Don't nobody sing about it no more

(Nigga I don't sing about this shit no more)

But there a nigga in the club singing

To the window, to the wall

My nigga ride when I call

Got bitches all in my mind

Fuck nigga blocking my shine

I know the reason you feel the way

I know just who you wan' be

So everyday I thank the man upstairs

That I ain't you and you ain't me

Get off my dick

But ain't a nigga in the club singing

Singing this song yeah

Got all the bitches in the club singing

Singing this song yeah

And all they mamas let their kids sing it

Sing this song yeah

The baby mamas and the mistresses

Singing this song yeah

Song yeah, song song yeah

The make up

This shit is retarded

Why every rich black nigga gotta be famous

Why every broke black nigga gotta be brainless

That's a stereotype

Driven by some people up in Ariel Heights

Here's a scenario

Young Cole pockets is fat like little Terrio

Dreamville, give us a year we'll be on every show

Yeah fuck nigga I'm very sure

Fuck the rest I'm the best nigga out

When I'm back home I'm the best in the South

When I'm in LA I'm the best in the West

You can test, you can test, I'mma stretch niggas out

Ooh I'mma stretch niggas out

That go for all y'all if I left niggas out

This shit for everybody on my testicle

Please make sure you put the rest in your mouth, ho