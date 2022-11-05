Lirik lagu Welcome to the World of the Plastic Beach – Gorillaz feat Snoop Dogg.

Welcome to the World of the Plastic Beach – Gorillaz feat Snoop Dogg

Gorillaz and the boss Dogg

Planet of the apes

The revolution will be televised

And the pollution from the ocean

Now with devotion

Push peace and keep it in motion

Kids, gather around

Yeah, I need your focus

I know it seems like the world is so hopeless

It's like wonderland

Now fascinate me

Picture and animate me

'Cause I'm rollin'

Deep holein'

Click clacking

Crack-a-lacking

Full packing

Mo' stacking

Acting a fool when I teach

Welcome to the world of the Plastic Beach

Welcome to the world of the Plastic Beach

Mirror mirror on the wall

Boss Dawg

Give it to 'em

Get involved

Turn it up

Speed it up

Slow it up

Underground where the under us undercut

Shipped up

Shipped out

Swimmin' with the sharks

Put my gills up

Turn the wheels up

Real tough

Drinkin' lemonade in the shade

Getting blade with a gang of prilgrims

Yeah, just like that

Belly floppin' lockin' while I'm rockin' in the bubble bath

And I'm just like math

Fozo's added up that get you more cash

So quick, so fast

All the kids say they love it when I make 'em laugh