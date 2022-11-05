Lirik lagu Welcome to the World of the Plastic Beach – Gorillaz feat Snoop Dogg.

Welcome to the World of the Plastic Beach – Gorillaz feat Snoop Dogg
Gorillaz and the boss Dogg
Planet of the apes
The revolution will be televised
And the pollution from the ocean
Now with devotion
Push peace and keep it in motion
Kids, gather around
Yeah, I need your focus
I know it seems like the world is so hopeless
It's like wonderland
Now fascinate me
Picture and animate me
'Cause I'm rollin'
Deep holein'
Click clacking
Crack-a-lacking
Full packing
Mo' stacking
Acting a fool when I teach
Welcome to the world of the Plastic Beach
Welcome to the world of the Plastic Beach
Mirror mirror on the wall
Boss Dawg
Give it to 'em
Get involved
Turn it up
Speed it up
Slow it up
Underground where the under us undercut
Shipped up
Shipped out
Swimmin' with the sharks
Put my gills up
Turn the wheels up
Real tough
Drinkin' lemonade in the shade
Getting blade with a gang of prilgrims
Yeah, just like that
Belly floppin' lockin' while I'm rockin' in the bubble bath
And I'm just like math
Fozo's added up that get you more cash
So quick, so fast
All the kids say they love it when I make 'em laugh
