Lirik Lagu Middle Child - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Middle Child - J Cole

You good, T-Minus?

Niggas been countin' me out

I'm countin' my bullets, I'm loadin' my clips

I'm writin' down names, I'm makin' a list

I'm checkin' it twice and I'm gettin' 'em hit

The real ones been dyin', the fake ones is lit

The game is off balance, I'm back on my shit

The Bentley is dirty, my sneakers is dirty

But that's how I like it, you all on my dick

I'm all in my bag, this hard as it get

I do not snort powder, I might take a sip

I might hit the blunt, but I'm liable to trip

I ain't poppin' no pill, but you do as you wish

I roll with some fiends, I love 'em to death

I got a few mil' but not all of them rich

What good is the bread if my niggas is broke?

What good is first class if my niggas can't sit?

That's my next mission, that's why I can't quit

Just like LeBron, get my niggas more chips

Just put the Rollie right back on my wrist

This watch came from Drizzy, he gave me a gift

Back when the rap game was prayin' I'd diss

They act like two legends cannot coexist

But I'd never beef with a nigga for nothin'

If I smoke a rapper, it's gon' be legit

It won't be for clout, it won't be for fame

It won't be 'cause my shit ain't sellin' the same

It won't be to sell you my latest lil' sneakers

It won't be 'cause some nigga slid in my lane

Everything grows, it's destined to change

I love you lil' niggas, I'm glad that you came

I hope that you scrape every dollar you can

I hope you know money won't erase the pain

To the OGs, I'm thankin' you now

Was watchin' you when you was pavin' the ground

I copied your cadence, I mirrored your style

I studied the greats, I'm the greatest right now

Fuck if you feel me, you ain't got a choice

Now I ain't do no promo, still made all that noise

This shit gon' be different, I set my intentions

I promise to slap all that hate out your voice

I just poured somethin' in my cup

I've been wantin' somethin' I can feel

Promise I am never lettin' up

Money in your palm don't make you real

Foot is on they neck, I got 'em stuck

I'ma give 'em somethin' they can feel

If it ain't 'bout the squad, don't give a fuck

Pistol in your hand don't make you real