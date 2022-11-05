Lirik Lagu Miss Independent – Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Miss Independent – Ne-Yo
Yeah yeah, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
Ooh it's somethin' about
Just somethin' about the way she move
I can't figure it out
It's somethin' about her
Said ooh it's somethin' about
Kind of woman that want you, but don't need you
Hey, I can't figure it out
It's somethin' about her
'Cause she walk like a boss
Talk like a boss
Manicured nails to set the pedicure off
She's fly effortlessly
And she move like a boss
Do what a boss do
She got me thinkin' about gettin' involved
That's the kind of girl I need, oh
She got her own thing
That's why I love her
Miss Independent
Won't you come and spend a little time?
She got her own thing
That's why I love her
Miss Independent
Ooh the way we shine, Miss Independent, yeah
Yeah yeah, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah, oh
Ooh there's somethin' about
Kind of woman that can do for herself
I look at her and it makes me proud
There's somethin' about her
There's somethin' oh so sexy about
Kind of woman that don't even need my help
She said she got it, she got it, no doubt
There's something about her
