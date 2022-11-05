Lirik Lagu Miss Independent – Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Miss Independent – Ne-Yo

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

Ooh it's somethin' about

Just somethin' about the way she move

I can't figure it out

It's somethin' about her

Said ooh it's somethin' about

Kind of woman that want you, but don't need you

Hey, I can't figure it out

It's somethin' about her

'Cause she walk like a boss

Talk like a boss

Manicured nails to set the pedicure off

She's fly effortlessly

And she move like a boss

Do what a boss do

She got me thinkin' about gettin' involved

That's the kind of girl I need, oh

She got her own thing

That's why I love her

Miss Independent

Won't you come and spend a little time?

She got her own thing

That's why I love her

Miss Independent

Ooh the way we shine, Miss Independent, yeah

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah, oh

Ooh there's somethin' about

Kind of woman that can do for herself

I look at her and it makes me proud

There's somethin' about her

There's somethin' oh so sexy about

Kind of woman that don't even need my help

She said she got it, she got it, no doubt

There's something about her