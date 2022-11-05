Lirik Lagu Under The Sun – J Cole, DaBaby feat Lute dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under The Sun – Dreamville feat J Cole, DaBaby & Lute

If you miss me

And you can't find

I done seen it all, my God

Yeah

I done seen it all, my God, I swear

Uh, uh

Nothing new under the sun, nobody fucking with son

I got a couple of sons, a couple of guns

A couple of niggas that bust up the party and fuck up the fun

She digging me and I’m cuffing her friend

She ig'-ing you while we fucking for fun

I got her suckin' her thumb, that’s my lil' baby

She call me daddy like grandmama baby

If this Sunday dinner, my hand on her gravy

I been on the craziest wave, if I'm on the stage

An M is my minimum wage

This ain't no kennel, behave

Niggas is with all that barking, we send 'em a stray

So in a way we the dogcatchers

How many bullets your dawg catchin'?

Sawed-off, raw dog fashion

Hauled off, hope God catch him, damn

I woke up for some money, ayy, lil' bitch

Too many opps in here, tell me who you with, ayy

Potato over my gun

I move in silence 'cause niggas be clocking my funds

When they should keep eye on they bitch ’cause baby girl coming with son

Niggas be judging my moves, but please tell me, what have you done?

My cousin might air out the party for fun

Pistol grips get to squeezing

Wish a nigga would like Liam Neeson

I don’t even need a reason, loyalty over treason

Bitch nigga, come and see me

Put some respect on my name

What side of my city I claim

I try to stay in my lane

Took my advance and put a cold piece on them thangs

I'm Beatties Ford ’til the wheels fall

Know some niggas probably pissed off

Who would thought I made it this far?

Gold Mouf, bitch, fuck 'em all

I woke up for some money, ayy, lil' bitch

Too many opps in here, tell me who you with

I just put diamonds on all of my teeth, now they probably think I ain't intelligent

In the homicide unit interrogation, asking questions, you know I ain’t tell 'em shit

Bitches call me a jock, all-American

I'm at the top of my class with my letterman

I remember back in college, bitches knocking on my dorm door

I ain't never let 'em in

Now you know that that's cap, know I hit a few

Ain't no job, I'm selling gas like I'm Jiffy Lube

I had a freak, used to fuck while her boyfriend in class

I hit her from the back from like 10 to 2

No back and forth with these rappers

They mention me, dissin' me

No talkin' back, I won't mention you

Watch, when I come put that iron on your ass and I dip

They gon' want me to snitch in my interviews

I'm on fire, bitch, I'm lit, but I'm really cool

Don't acknowledge the shrimps when they ridicule

They don't come out after dark, bitch, I swim with the sharks

You ain't got enough heart, get a bigger pool

Wanna fight but he bigger, I ain't really trippin'

I reach under my shirt, grab a bigger tool

I got a Glock with a dick, let's get physical

They gon' be hollerin' out, "Rip," and they missin' you

They got me started, I might as well finish (Talk your shit, nigga)

I'm from Charlotte, you know how these niggas do

Baby

I woke up for some money, ayy, lil' bitch

Too many opps in here, tell me who you with

Artis: Lute, J. Cole, DaBaby

Dirilis: 2019

Album: Revenge of the Dreamers III

Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap