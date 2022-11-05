Lirik Lagu A Praise Chorus - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu A Praise Chorus - Jimmy Eat World

Are you gonna live your life wondering

Standing in the back looking around?

Are you gonna waste your time thinking

How you've grown up

Or how you missed out?

Things are never gonna be the way you want

Where's it gonna get you acting serious?

Things are never gonna be quite what you want

Even at twenty five you gotta start sometime

I'm on my feet

I'm on the floor

I'm good to go

All I need is just to hear a song I know

I wanna always feel like part of this was mine

I wanna fall in love tonight

Are you gonna to live your life

Standing in the back looking around?

Are you gonna waste your time?

Gotta make a move or you'll miss out

Someone's gonna to ask you what it's all about

Stick around nostalgia won't let you down

Someone's gonna to ask you what's it's all about

What are you gonna have to say for yourself?

I'm on my feet

I'm on the floor

I'm good to go

All I need is just to hear a song I know

I wanna always feel like part of this was mine

I wanna fall in love tonight

Crimson and clover, over and over

Crimson and clover, over and over

Our house in the middle of the street (Crimson and clover, over and over)

Why did we ever meet

Start in my rock and roll fantasy (Crimson and clover, over and over)

Don't don't, don't let's star (Crimson and clover, over and over)

Why did we ever part (Crimson and clover, over and over)

Kick start my rock and roll heart (Crimson and clover, over and over)