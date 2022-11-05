Lirik Lagu A Praise Chorus - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu A Praise Chorus - Jimmy Eat World
Are you gonna live your life wondering
Standing in the back looking around?
Are you gonna waste your time thinking
How you've grown up
Or how you missed out?
Things are never gonna be the way you want
Where's it gonna get you acting serious?
Things are never gonna be quite what you want
Even at twenty five you gotta start sometime
I'm on my feet
I'm on the floor
I'm good to go
All I need is just to hear a song I know
I wanna always feel like part of this was mine
I wanna fall in love tonight
Are you gonna to live your life
Standing in the back looking around?
Are you gonna waste your time?
Gotta make a move or you'll miss out
Someone's gonna to ask you what it's all about
Stick around nostalgia won't let you down
Someone's gonna to ask you what's it's all about
What are you gonna have to say for yourself?
I'm on my feet
I'm on the floor
I'm good to go
All I need is just to hear a song I know
I wanna always feel like part of this was mine
I wanna fall in love tonight
Crimson and clover, over and over
Crimson and clover, over and over
Our house in the middle of the street (Crimson and clover, over and over)
Why did we ever meet
Start in my rock and roll fantasy (Crimson and clover, over and over)
Don't don't, don't let's star (Crimson and clover, over and over)
Why did we ever part (Crimson and clover, over and over)
Kick start my rock and roll heart (Crimson and clover, over and over)
