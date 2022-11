Lirik Lagu Shy-town - Gorillaz

Friday

Chicago

The pie needs to cool little rain didn't do it

Never got it back from you

Driveway

You can be a fool remember

You can ride away

Never gonna get back there

There's red light in the moonlight baby

That's all, I'm moving on from you

You can try to leave me or doubt me

Oh I'm the coolest still, right now

I'd never say goodbye little baby

Never again

Credit