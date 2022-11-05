Lirik Lagu When The Children Cry - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ilustrasi lirik lagu White Lion berjudul When The Children Cry berikut.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu White Lion berjudul When The Children Cry berikut.

Lirik Lagu When The Children Cry - White Lion

Little child dry your crying eyes
How can I explain the fear you feel inside
'Cause you were born into this evil world
Where man is killing man and no one knows just why
What have we become just look what we have done
All that we destroyed you must build again

When the children cry let them know we tried
'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins

Little child you must show the way
To a better day for all the young
'Cause you were born for all the world to see
That we all can live with love and peace
No more presidents and all the wars will end
One united world under God

When the children cry let them know we tried
'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins

What have we become just look what we have done
All that we destroyed you must build again
No more presidents and all the wars will end
One united world under God

When the children cry let them know we tried
When the children fight let them know it ain't right
When the children pray let them know the way
'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins

Credit

Artis: White Lion
Album: Pride
Dirilis: 1987
Genre: Metal, Rock
Penulis Lagu: Mike Tramp, Vito Bratta

