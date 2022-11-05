Lirik Lagu When The Children Cry - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When The Children Cry - White Lion

Little child dry your crying eyes

How can I explain the fear you feel inside

'Cause you were born into this evil world

Where man is killing man and no one knows just why

What have we become just look what we have done

All that we destroyed you must build again

When the children cry let them know we tried

'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins

Little child you must show the way

To a better day for all the young

'Cause you were born for all the world to see

That we all can live with love and peace

No more presidents and all the wars will end

One united world under God

When the children cry let them know we tried

'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins

What have we become just look what we have done

All that we destroyed you must build again

No more presidents and all the wars will end

One united world under God

When the children cry let them know we tried

When the children fight let them know it ain't right

When the children pray let them know the way

'Cause when the children sing then the new world begins

Credit

Artis: White Lion

Album: Pride

Dirilis: 1987

Genre: Metal, Rock

Penulis Lagu: Mike Tramp, Vito Bratta