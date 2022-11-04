Lirik Lagu Apologize –Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Apologize – Timbaland

I'm holding on your rope

Got me ten feet off the ground

And I'm hearing what you say

But I just can't make a sound

You tell me that you need me

Then you go and cut me down, but wait

You tell me that you're sorry

Didn't think I'd turn around and say

That it's too late to apologize, it's too late

I said it's too late to apologize, it's too late

Too late, oh

I'd take another chance, take a fall

Take a shot for you

And I need you like a heart needs a beat

But it's nothing new, yeah yeah

I loved you with a fire red, now it's turning blue

And you say sorry like the angel

Heaven let me think it was you

But I'm afraid

It's too late to apologize, it's too late

I said it's too late to apologize, it's too late, whoa

It's too late to apologize, it's too late

I said it's too late to apologize, it's too late

I said it's too late to apologize, yeah, too late

I said it's too late to apologize, yeah, too late

I'm holding on your rope

Got me ten feet off the ground

