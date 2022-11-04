Lirik Lagu Apologize –Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Apologize – Timbaland
I'm holding on your rope
Got me ten feet off the ground
And I'm hearing what you say
But I just can't make a sound
You tell me that you need me
Then you go and cut me down, but wait
You tell me that you're sorry
Didn't think I'd turn around and say
That it's too late to apologize, it's too late
I said it's too late to apologize, it's too late
Too late, oh
I'd take another chance, take a fall
Take a shot for you
And I need you like a heart needs a beat
But it's nothing new, yeah yeah
I loved you with a fire red, now it's turning blue
And you say sorry like the angel
Heaven let me think it was you
But I'm afraid
It's too late to apologize, it's too late
I said it's too late to apologize, it's too late, whoa
It's too late to apologize, it's too late
I said it's too late to apologize, it's too late
I said it's too late to apologize, yeah, too late
I said it's too late to apologize, yeah, too late
I'm holding on your rope
Got me ten feet off the ground
