Lirik Lagu Throw It on Me – Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Throw It on Me – Timbaland
The time has come
Flyweight champion of the world!
(Flyweight Champion of the world)
The time has come!
Take it to the back of the club
Fast talkin' don't take this the wrong way
I been peepin' that ass
And if you give me my chance I ain't gon' play
I really want to get to know ya
That's what I told ya girl you know I don't play
I wanna put it in ya (Ow!) girl
You better do what the song say
Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me
Uh, just throw it on me,
(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)
Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me
Uh, just throw it on me,
(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)
I got so many broads
White cars I can jump in two or three in the same day
And when I park my car
Soon as I walk in the spot women say (Ow!)
They showin' me titties
And they callin' my name and all night goddamn babe (shut up!)
Niggas is hatin' me
'Cause they girl wanna throw that thang on me like it's okay, girl!
Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me
Uh, just throw it on me,
(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)
Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me
Uh, just throw it on me,
(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)
Girl, now, look at that ass
You probably a gold digger but I ain't Kanye
Baby girl you on the right track
But 'cha goin' the wrong way
And when we leave out the party baby girl
I got the game that they gon' play
And when ya wake up tomorrow
I'll be on the highway (peace!)
Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me
Uh, just throw it on me,
(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)
Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me
Uh, just throw it on me,
(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)
Credit
Artis: Timbaland
