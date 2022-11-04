Lirik Lagu Throw It on Me – Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Throw It on Me – Timbaland

The time has come

Flyweight champion of the world!

(Flyweight Champion of the world)

The time has come!

Take it to the back of the club

Fast talkin' don't take this the wrong way

I been peepin' that ass

And if you give me my chance I ain't gon' play

I really want to get to know ya

That's what I told ya girl you know I don't play

I wanna put it in ya (Ow!) girl

You better do what the song say

Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me

Uh, just throw it on me,

(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)

Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me

Uh, just throw it on me,

(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)

I got so many broads

White cars I can jump in two or three in the same day

And when I park my car

Soon as I walk in the spot women say (Ow!)

They showin' me titties

And they callin' my name and all night goddamn babe (shut up!)

Niggas is hatin' me

'Cause they girl wanna throw that thang on me like it's okay, girl!

Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me

Uh, just throw it on me,

(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)

Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me

Uh, just throw it on me,

(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)

Girl, now, look at that ass

You probably a gold digger but I ain't Kanye

Baby girl you on the right track

But 'cha goin' the wrong way

And when we leave out the party baby girl

I got the game that they gon' play

And when ya wake up tomorrow

I'll be on the highway (peace!)

Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me

Uh, just throw it on me,

(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)

Uh, just throw it on me, uh, just throw it on me

Uh, just throw it on me,

(Wiggle that ass before ya throw it on me)

Credit

Artis: Timbaland