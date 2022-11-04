Lirik Lagu The Way I Are – Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Way I Are – Timbaland
State of emergency
Yeah! Yeah!
Yeah! Yeah!
Remember the time, baby?
Yeah! Yeah!
I ain't got no money
I ain't got no car to take you on a date
I can't even buy you flowers
But together we could be the perfect soulmates
Talk to me girl
Oh, baby, it's alright now, you ain't gotta flaunt for me
If we go Dutch, you can still touch my love, it's free
We can work without the perks just you and me
Thug it out 'til we get it right
Baby if you strip, you can get a tip
'Cause I like you just the way you are
I'm about to strip and I'm well equipped
Can you handle me the way I are
I don't need the G's or the car keys
Boy I like you just the way you are
And let me see ya strip, you can get a tip
'Cause I like, I like, I like...
I ain't got no Visa
I ain't got no Red American Express
We can't go nowhere exotic
It don't matter 'cause I'm the one that loves you best
Talk to me girl
Oh, baby, it's alright now, you ain't gotta flaunt for me
If we go Dutch, you can still touch my love, it's free
We can work without the perks just you and me
Thug it out 'til we get it right
Baby if you strip, you can get a tip
'Cause I like you just the way you are
I'm about to strip and I'm well equipped
Can you handle me the way I are
I don't need the G's or the car keys
Boy I like you just the way you are
And let me see ya strip, you can get a tip
'Cause I like, I like, I like...
Baby if you strip, you can get a tip
'Cause I like you just the way you are
I'm about to strip and I'm well equipped
Can you handle me the way I are?
I don't need the G's or the car keys
Boy I like you just the way you are
And let me see ya strip, you can get a tip
'Cause I like you just the way you are
Baby if you strip, you can get a tip
'Cause I like you just the way you are
I'm about to strip and I'm well equipped
Can you handle me the way I are?
I don't need the G's or the car keys
Boy I like you just the way you are
And let me see ya strip, you can get a tip
'Cause I like you just the way you are
Artikel Pilihan