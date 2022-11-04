Lirik Lagu The Way I Are – Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Way I Are – Timbaland

State of emergency

Yeah! Yeah!

Yeah! Yeah!

Remember the time, baby?

Yeah! Yeah!

I ain't got no money

I ain't got no car to take you on a date

I can't even buy you flowers

But together we could be the perfect soulmates

Talk to me girl

Oh, baby, it's alright now, you ain't gotta flaunt for me

If we go Dutch, you can still touch my love, it's free

We can work without the perks just you and me

Thug it out 'til we get it right

Baby if you strip, you can get a tip

'Cause I like you just the way you are

I'm about to strip and I'm well equipped

Can you handle me the way I are

I don't need the G's or the car keys

Boy I like you just the way you are

And let me see ya strip, you can get a tip

'Cause I like, I like, I like...

I ain't got no Visa

I ain't got no Red American Express

We can't go nowhere exotic

It don't matter 'cause I'm the one that loves you best

Talk to me girl

Oh, baby, it's alright now, you ain't gotta flaunt for me

If we go Dutch, you can still touch my love, it's free

We can work without the perks just you and me

Thug it out 'til we get it right

Baby if you strip, you can get a tip

'Cause I like you just the way you are

I'm about to strip and I'm well equipped

Can you handle me the way I are

I don't need the G's or the car keys

Boy I like you just the way you are

And let me see ya strip, you can get a tip

'Cause I like, I like, I like...

Baby if you strip, you can get a tip

'Cause I like you just the way you are

I'm about to strip and I'm well equipped

Can you handle me the way I are?

I don't need the G's or the car keys

Boy I like you just the way you are

And let me see ya strip, you can get a tip

'Cause I like you just the way you are

Baby if you strip, you can get a tip

'Cause I like you just the way you are

I'm about to strip and I'm well equipped

Can you handle me the way I are?

I don't need the G's or the car keys

Boy I like you just the way you are

And let me see ya strip, you can get a tip

'Cause I like you just the way you are