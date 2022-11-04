Lirik Lagu Give It to Me – Timbaland Feat Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Give It to Me – Timbaland Feat Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake

Is it going, is it going, is it going, is it going?

I don't know what you're looking for

I'm the type of girl that'll look you dead in the eye, eye

I'm real as they come if you don't know why I'm fly-y-y-y-y

I seen you to try switch it up, but girl, you ain't that dope

I'm the Wonder Woman, let me go get my rope

I'm a supermodel and mommy, sí, mami

Amnesty International, got Bangkok to Montauk on lock

Love my ass and my abs in the video called "Promiscuous"

My style is ri-dic-dic-diculous-ulous-ulous

If you see us in the club, we'll be acting real nice

If you see us on the floor, you'll be watching all night

We ain't here to hurt nobody

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me)

Wanna see you work your body

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me)

When Timbo' is in the party everybody put up their hands

I get a half a mill' for my beats, you get a couple gra-a-and

Never gon' see the day that I ain't got the upper hand

I'm respected from Californ-I-A way down to Japan

I'm a real producer, and you just a piano man

Your songs don't top the charts, I heard 'em, I'm not a fa-a-an

Niggas talkin' greasy, I'm the one that gave them they chance

Somebody need to tell 'em that they can't do it like I can

If you see us in the club, we'll be acting real nice

If you see us on the floor, you'll be watchin all night

We ain't here to hurt nobody

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me)

Wanna see you work your body

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me)

Could you speak up and stop mu-mumbling? I don't think you came in clear

When you're sittin' on the top, it's hard to hear you from way up here

Now I saw you tryna act cute on TV, "Just let me clear the air"

We missed you on the charts last week, damn, that's right, you wasn't there

If s-sexy never left, then why is everybody on my shi-i-it?

Don't hate on me just because you didn't come up with it

So if you see us in the club, go on and walk the other way

'Cause our run will never be over, not at least until we say

If you see us in the club we'll be acting real nice

If you see us on the floor you'll be watching all night

We ain't here to hurt nobody

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me)

Wanna see you work your body

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me)

If you see us in the club we'll be acting real nice

If you see us on the floor you'll be watching all night

We ain't here to hurt nobody

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me)

Wanna see you work your body

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me)

If you see us in the club we'll be acting real nice

If you see us on the floor you'll be watching all night

We ain't here to hurt nobody

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me)

Wanna see you work your body

(So give it to me, give it to me, give it to me