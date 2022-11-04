Lirik Lagu Bang! – After School dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bang! – After School

T.R.Y. Do it now

Can you follow me? Yes, uh-ha

T.R.Y. Pick it up

You’ll never catch me, oh no

Nunbushige binnaneun nareul ttara Oh oh oh

Gashikjeogin maldeureun biuseobeoryeo Ha ha ha

Yeppeugiman han neoneun deo isangeun No no no

Jjaritan eumak soge deonjeobeoryeo Bang bang bang

Urineun Oh After School Up

Neohin modu bikyeora

Check it out da gajeobwa

A-ha, a-ha, a-ha

Right now, oh After School Up

Modu micheora

Wecheora tto ireoke

A-ha, a-ha, a-ha



T.R.Y. Do it now

Can you follow me? Yes, uh-ha

T.R.Y. Pick it up

You’ll never catch me, oh no

Gaseum ttwineun i bameul nae mameun Oh oh oh

Bultaneun ne nungireun nae momeul tago Ha ha ha

Geochireojin sumsori meomchujin ma No no no

Shimjangi i rideumeul ttaragage kung kung kung

Urineun Oh After School Up

Neohin modu bikyeora

Check it out da gajeobwa

A-ha, a-ha, a-ha

Right now, oh After School Up

Modu micheora

Wecheora tto ireoke

A-ha, a-ha, a-ha

Bringing it to you daily, it’s only from the best

After School Playgirlz know how to get fresh

So cool, so right, just so tasty

We bring it fast forward the fellows go crazy

Jomdeo gwagamhage boyeo juneun geoya neo

(To be raised for my life)

Jomdeo teukbyeolhage chumeul chuneun geoya neo

(To be raised for my life)

(One two three

Crisp clean original

New quality is what we give to you (Check it out)

A new generation and a whole new start (Check it out)

Collaboration with a brand new heart)

Eumage neol matgyeo jumuneul georeobwa Yeah

(To be raised for my life)

Jogeum deo dagawa isunganeul Catch up oh

(On your mark set ready to go

Can you feel it in your body this A.S. flow

Hey hey what you want, let’s go)