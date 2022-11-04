Lirik Lagu Bang! – After School dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bang! – After School
T.R.Y. Do it now
Can you follow me? Yes, uh-ha
T.R.Y. Pick it up
You’ll never catch me, oh no
Nunbushige binnaneun nareul ttara Oh oh oh
Gashikjeogin maldeureun biuseobeoryeo Ha ha ha
Yeppeugiman han neoneun deo isangeun No no no
Jjaritan eumak soge deonjeobeoryeo Bang bang bang
Urineun Oh After School Up
Neohin modu bikyeora
Check it out da gajeobwa
A-ha, a-ha, a-ha
Right now, oh After School Up
Modu micheora
Wecheora tto ireoke
A-ha, a-ha, a-ha
T.R.Y. Do it now
Can you follow me? Yes, uh-ha
T.R.Y. Pick it up
You’ll never catch me, oh no
Gaseum ttwineun i bameul nae mameun Oh oh oh
Bultaneun ne nungireun nae momeul tago Ha ha ha
Geochireojin sumsori meomchujin ma No no no
Shimjangi i rideumeul ttaragage kung kung kung
Urineun Oh After School Up
Neohin modu bikyeora
Check it out da gajeobwa
A-ha, a-ha, a-ha
Right now, oh After School Up
Modu micheora
Wecheora tto ireoke
A-ha, a-ha, a-ha
Bringing it to you daily, it’s only from the best
After School Playgirlz know how to get fresh
So cool, so right, just so tasty
We bring it fast forward the fellows go crazy
Jomdeo gwagamhage boyeo juneun geoya neo
(To be raised for my life)
Jomdeo teukbyeolhage chumeul chuneun geoya neo
(To be raised for my life)
(One two three
Crisp clean original
New quality is what we give to you (Check it out)
A new generation and a whole new start (Check it out)
Collaboration with a brand new heart)
Eumage neol matgyeo jumuneul georeobwa Yeah
(To be raised for my life)
Jogeum deo dagawa isunganeul Catch up oh
(On your mark set ready to go
Can you feel it in your body this A.S. flow
Hey hey what you want, let’s go)
Artikel Pilihan