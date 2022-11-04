Lirik Lagu I Will Fly – Ten2Five dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Will Fly – Ten2Five

Oh my oh my oh my...

One

Two

Three

Go

You know all the things I've said

You know all the things that we have done

And things I gave to you

There's a chance for me to say

How precious you are in my life

And you know that it's true

To be with you is all that I need

'Cause with you

My life seems brighter

And these are all the things

Everybody I wanna say...

I will fly into your arms

And be with you

Till the end of time

Why are you so far away

You know it's very hard for me

To get myself close to you... oh yeah oh

You're the reason why I stay

You're the one who cannot believe

Our Love will never end

Is it only in my dream?

You're the one who cannot see this

How could you be so blind?

To be with you is all that I need

'Cause with you

My life seems brighter and these

Are all the things

I wanna say...

I will fly into your arms

And be with you

'Till the end of time

Why are you so far away

You know it's very hard for me

To get myself close to you...

I wanna get myself close to you say

I wanna get

I wanna get

I wanna get myself close to you

I will fly into your arms

And be with you

Till the end of time

Why are you so far away

You know it's very hard for me

To get myself close to you... oh