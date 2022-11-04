Lirik Lagu I Will Fly – Ten2Five dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Will Fly – Ten2Five
Oh my oh my oh my...
One
Two
Three
Go
You know all the things I've said
You know all the things that we have done
And things I gave to you
There's a chance for me to say
How precious you are in my life
And you know that it's true
To be with you is all that I need
'Cause with you
My life seems brighter
And these are all the things
Everybody I wanna say...
I will fly into your arms
And be with you
Till the end of time
Why are you so far away
You know it's very hard for me
To get myself close to you... oh yeah oh
You're the reason why I stay
You're the one who cannot believe
Our Love will never end
Is it only in my dream?
You're the one who cannot see this
How could you be so blind?
To be with you is all that I need
'Cause with you
My life seems brighter and these
Are all the things
I wanna say...
I will fly into your arms
And be with you
'Till the end of time
Why are you so far away
You know it's very hard for me
To get myself close to you...
I wanna get myself close to you say
I wanna get
I wanna get
I wanna get myself close to you
I will fly into your arms
And be with you
Till the end of time
Why are you so far away
You know it's very hard for me
To get myself close to you... oh
