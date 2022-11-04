Lirik Lagu I Do – Ten2Five dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Do – Ten2Five

On this bright day I wanna swear

I will always be there by your side

Yes I promise you babe,

that i will always treat you right

Cause so many man i know,

you're the one that i love so true

Every little thing you did to me

Nobody else can do

I do, I do, I do, Ido I do love you

I do, I do, I do, Ido I do need you

I do, I do, I do, Ido I do think about you

Theres nothing more that i want but you

Don't keep the problem inside

Just tell me and we'll try to fix it up

we gonna going through this together

I'll be there for you anytime you want

Cos so many girl i know,

You're the only one that i love so true

Every little thing you did to me

Nobody else can do

I do, I do, I do, Ido I do love you

I do, I do, I do, Ido I do need you

I do, I do, I do, Ido I do think about you

There's nothing more that i want but you

Just believe what i say 2x

Its not a game i'm trying to play 2x

Never felt this way before 2x

Now I love you more and more

Gotta do..gotta do...gotta do coz i do love you baby

Oooo...

Coz I do, I do, I do, Ido I do love you

I do, I do, I do, Ido I do need you

I do, I do, I do, Ido I do think about you

There's nothing more that i want but you

Credit

Artis: Ten2Five

Album: I Will Fly