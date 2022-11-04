Lirik Lagu I Do – Ten2Five dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Do – Ten2Five
On this bright day I wanna swear
I will always be there by your side
Yes I promise you babe,
that i will always treat you right
Cause so many man i know,
you're the one that i love so true
Every little thing you did to me
Nobody else can do
I do, I do, I do, Ido I do love you
I do, I do, I do, Ido I do need you
I do, I do, I do, Ido I do think about you
Theres nothing more that i want but you
Don't keep the problem inside
Just tell me and we'll try to fix it up
we gonna going through this together
I'll be there for you anytime you want
Cos so many girl i know,
You're the only one that i love so true
Every little thing you did to me
Nobody else can do
I do, I do, I do, Ido I do love you
I do, I do, I do, Ido I do need you
I do, I do, I do, Ido I do think about you
There's nothing more that i want but you
Just believe what i say 2x
Its not a game i'm trying to play 2x
Never felt this way before 2x
Now I love you more and more
Gotta do..gotta do...gotta do coz i do love you baby
Oooo...
Coz I do, I do, I do, Ido I do love you
I do, I do, I do, Ido I do need you
I do, I do, I do, Ido I do think about you
There's nothing more that i want but you
Credit
Artis: Ten2Five
Album: I Will Fly
