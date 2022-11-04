Lirik Lagu You – Ten2Five dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You – Ten2Five

You did it again

You did hurt my heart

I don't know how many times

Oh you

I don't know what to say

You've made me so desperately in love

And now you let me down

You said you'd never lie again

You said this time would be so right

But then I found you were lying there by her side

Oh you

You turn my whole life so blue

Drowning me so deep,

I just can't reach myself again

Ooh you

Successfully tore my heart

Now it's only pieces

Oh nothing left but pieces of you

Oh oh baby

Oh you frustrate me with this love

I've been trying to understand

You know I'm trying I'm trying

Oh you

I don't know what to say

You've made me so desperately in love

And now you let me down

You said you'd never lie again

You said this time would be so right

But then I found you were lying there by her side

Oh you

You turn my whole life so blue

Drowning me so deep

I just can't reach myself again