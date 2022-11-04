Lirik Lagu You – Ten2Five dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You – Ten2Five
You did it again
You did hurt my heart
I don't know how many times
Oh you
I don't know what to say
You've made me so desperately in love
And now you let me down
You said you'd never lie again
You said this time would be so right
But then I found you were lying there by her side
Oh you
You turn my whole life so blue
Drowning me so deep,
I just can't reach myself again
Ooh you
Successfully tore my heart
Now it's only pieces
Oh nothing left but pieces of you
Oh oh baby
Oh you frustrate me with this love
I've been trying to understand
You know I'm trying I'm trying
Oh you
I don't know what to say
You've made me so desperately in love
And now you let me down
You said you'd never lie again
You said this time would be so right
But then I found you were lying there by her side
Oh you
You turn my whole life so blue
Drowning me so deep
I just can't reach myself again
