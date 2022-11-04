Lirik Lagu Once In A Lifetime - All Time Low dan Fakta di Baliknya

Once In A Lifetime – All Time Low
Once in a lifetime
Once in a lifetime
I wanna drink, wanna think
Write a song about it
I wanna smoke, make a joke
Try to hide the damage
I wanna drive this car
Right over the edge of every bad idea
I didn't have yet
I look at you, look at me
Feeling kinda tragic
Dazed and confused, hard to see
Where we lost the magic
I never meant to be hypocritical
These fucking crazy rides left me cynical
Just like that
I know there's no turning back
We already made this bed
No, I can't even sleep in it
Once in a lifetime, vever the right time
Take it fast and kill me slow
Try to forget you, gotta pretend to
'Til I hit an all-time low
Once in a lifetime, never the right time
To throw out everything we had
Try to forget you, gotta pretend to
I hope a heart only breaks this bad
Once in a lifetime
Once in a lifetime
I try to run, try to hide
Just forget about it
I tell myself every night
I could live without it
I wanna say goodbye to the loneliness
But every time I do, I make another mess
