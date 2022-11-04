Lirik Lagu Once In A Lifetime - All Time Low dan Fakta di Baliknya

Once In A Lifetime – All Time Low

Once in a lifetime

Once in a lifetime

I wanna drink, wanna think

Write a song about it

I wanna smoke, make a joke

Try to hide the damage

I wanna drive this car

Right over the edge of every bad idea

I didn't have yet

I look at you, look at me

Feeling kinda tragic

Dazed and confused, hard to see

Where we lost the magic

I never meant to be hypocritical

These fucking crazy rides left me cynical

Just like that

I know there's no turning back

We already made this bed

No, I can't even sleep in it

Once in a lifetime, vever the right time

Take it fast and kill me slow

Try to forget you, gotta pretend to

'Til I hit an all-time low

Once in a lifetime, never the right time

To throw out everything we had

Try to forget you, gotta pretend to

I hope a heart only breaks this bad

Once in a lifetime

Once in a lifetime

I try to run, try to hide

Just forget about it

I tell myself every night

I could live without it

I wanna say goodbye to the loneliness

But every time I do, I make another mess