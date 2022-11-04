Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay With Me – Sam Smith

I guess it's true, I'm not good at a one-night stand

But I still need love 'cause I'm just a man

These nights never seem to go to plan

But I don't want you to leave, will you hold my hand?

No, won't you stay with me?

'Cause you're all I need

This ain't love, it's clear to see

But darling, stay with me

Why am I so emotional? Mmm

No, it's not a good look, gain some self-control

Deep down I know this never works

But you can lay with me so it doesn't hurt

No, won't you stay with me?

'Cause you're all I need

This ain't love, it's clear to see

But darling, stay with me

Oooh, oooh

Oooh, mmm-ayy

Oooh, oooh

Oh, won't you stay with me?

'Cause you're all I need

This ain't love, it's clear to see

But darling, stay with me

But darling, stay with me

But darling, stay with me

Artis: Sam Smith

Album: In the Lonely Hour (2014)