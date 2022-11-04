Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 4 November 2022, 03:15 WIB
Sam Smith.
Sam Smith.

Stay With MeSam Smith

I guess it's true, I'm not good at a one-night stand
But I still need love 'cause I'm just a man
These nights never seem to go to plan
But I don't want you to leave, will you hold my hand?

No, won't you stay with me?
'Cause you're all I need
This ain't love, it's clear to see
But darling, stay with me

Why am I so emotional? Mmm
No, it's not a good look, gain some self-control
Deep down I know this never works
But you can lay with me so it doesn't hurt

No, won't you stay with me?
'Cause you're all I need
This ain't love, it's clear to see
But darling, stay with me

Oooh, oooh
Oooh, mmm-ayy
Oooh, oooh

Oh, won't you stay with me?
'Cause you're all I need
This ain't love, it's clear to see
But darling, stay with me
But darling, stay with me
But darling, stay with me

Artis: Sam Smith

Album: In the Lonely Hour (2014)

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

