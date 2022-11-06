Lirik Lagu Into the Blue – Kylie Minogue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Into the Blue – Kylie Minogue

I drew the smile upon my face

I paved the road that would one day leave me lonely

No angels too good to fall from grace

If she lets go of whatever keeps her holy



But I'm still here holding on too tight, to everything that I left behind

I don't care if the world is mine

'Cause this is all I know



When I got my back up against the wall

Don't need no one to rescue me

'Cause I ain't waiting up for no miracle

Yeah, tonight I'm running free

Into the blue, into the blue

With nothing to lose, into the blue

I'm not ashamed of all my mistakes

'Cause through the cold

I still kept the fire burning

These memories that I can't erase

Always remind me I'm on an endless journey



But I'm still here holding on too tight

To everything that I left behind

I don't care if the world is mine

'Cause this is all I know



When I got my back up against the wall

Don't need no one to rescue me

'Cause I ain't waiting up for no miracle

Yeah, tonight I'm running free

Into the blue, into the blue

With nothing to lose

Into the blue

I'll go where nobody knows

Wherever the wind is blowing

Even if I'm alone



When I got my back up against the wall

Don't need no one to rescue me

'Cause I ain't waiting up for no miracle

Yeah tonight I'm running free

Into the blue, into the blue

With nothing to lose

Into the blue

Credit

Artis: Kylie Minogue

Album: Kiss Me Once

Dirilis: 2014

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B

Penulis lagu: Kelly Sheehan / Jacob Kasher / Mike Del Rio

Fakta di Balik Lagu Into the Blue – Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue adalah seorang penyanyi asal Australia yang tercatat sebagai penyanyi wanita Australia dengan penjualan album terbanyak dalam sejarah, yakni sebanyak 80 juta keping album yang terjual ke seluruh dunia.

Lagu Into the Blue merupakan lagu yang ada di album kedua belas Kylie berjudul Kiss Me Once yang rilis pada tahun 2014 lalu. Lirik dalam lagu ini banyak menceritakan tentang menjadi independen, bebas, dan bahagia.

Diketahui lagu Into the Blue ini berhasil meraih kesuksesan dengan masuk ke urutan sepuluh besar dalam tangga lagu di berbagai negara, seperti Irlandia, Jepang, Australia, Belgia, Inggris, dan Amerika Serikat.

Lagu ini juga termasuk ke dalam salah satu dari tujuh lagu yang dinyanyikan Kylie dalam upacara penutupan ajang Pesta Olahraga Persemakmuran tahun 2014 lalu. (Annisa Roffina Nurprili)***