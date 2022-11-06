Lirik Lagu Into the Blue – Kylie Minogue dan Fakta di Baliknya

I drew the smile upon my face
I paved the road that would one day leave me lonely
No angels too good to fall from grace
If she lets go of whatever keeps her holy
But I'm still here holding on too tight, to everything that I left behind
I don't care if the world is mine
'Cause this is all I know
When I got my back up against the wall
Don't need no one to rescue me
'Cause I ain't waiting up for no miracle
Yeah, tonight I'm running free
Into the blue, into the blue
With nothing to lose, into the blue
I'm not ashamed of all my mistakes
'Cause through the cold
I still kept the fire burning
These memories that I can't erase
Always remind me I'm on an endless journey
But I'm still here holding on too tight
To everything that I left behind
I don't care if the world is mine
'Cause this is all I know
When I got my back up against the wall
Don't need no one to rescue me
'Cause I ain't waiting up for no miracle
Yeah, tonight I'm running free
Into the blue, into the blue
With nothing to lose
Into the blue
I'll go where nobody knows
Wherever the wind is blowing
Even if I'm alone
When I got my back up against the wall
Don't need no one to rescue me
'Cause I ain't waiting up for no miracle
Yeah tonight I'm running free
Into the blue, into the blue
With nothing to lose
Into the blue
Credit
Artis: Kylie Minogue
Album: Kiss Me Once
Dirilis: 2014
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B
Penulis lagu: Kelly Sheehan / Jacob Kasher / Mike Del Rio
Fakta di Balik Lagu Into the Blue – Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue adalah seorang penyanyi asal Australia yang tercatat sebagai penyanyi wanita Australia dengan penjualan album terbanyak dalam sejarah, yakni sebanyak 80 juta keping album yang terjual ke seluruh dunia.
Lagu Into the Blue merupakan lagu yang ada di album kedua belas Kylie berjudul Kiss Me Once yang rilis pada tahun 2014 lalu. Lirik dalam lagu ini banyak menceritakan tentang menjadi independen, bebas, dan bahagia.
Diketahui lagu Into the Blue ini berhasil meraih kesuksesan dengan masuk ke urutan sepuluh besar dalam tangga lagu di berbagai negara, seperti Irlandia, Jepang, Australia, Belgia, Inggris, dan Amerika Serikat.
Lagu ini juga termasuk ke dalam salah satu dari tujuh lagu yang dinyanyikan Kylie dalam upacara penutupan ajang Pesta Olahraga Persemakmuran tahun 2014 lalu. (Annisa Roffina Nurprili)***
Artikel Pilihan