Lirik Lagu You – Keyshia Cole feat Remy Ma, French Montan dan Fakta di Baliknya

You – Keyshia Cole feat Remy Ma dan French Montan

You just played me for the last time

I'm done fucking with you

Keep coming with the same lines

Everything but the truth

You picked the wrong one, yea yea

You picked the wrong one baby

So know I'm not the one for the bullshit

I empty out the closet like a full clip

You tried so hard to get at me

I wish you would've left me when you met me

Whole squad said you was a hoe though

Let Breezy know these niggas ain't loyal

Blowin' up my phone turn my phone off

Can't take no bitch nigga phone call

You picked the wrong one, yea yea

You picked the wrong one baby

You picked the wrong one

Now you pick the right one

Got no love left

And I ain't even tryna fight dumb

You keep your birds 'cause I'm gone when my flight come

You know what you did and honestly I been type done

How you getting hoes take 'em home then you wife them

It's really no comparison 'cause I ain't nothing like them

Bestie said fuck him, I'm like don't get me hype 'cause

At one point would had been gun point on site bum

Now I look at it like owww, that something light hun

I'm happy that it's over yeah you only had a slight run

I can be a foul bitch fuck your whole life up

I might spend the night with your bro out of spite 'cause you a fuck nigga

You picked the wrong one, yea yea

You picked the wrong one baby

You picked the wrong one, yea yea

You picked the wrong one baby

You picked the wrong one, yea yea

You picked the wrong one baby

You know these hoes ain't loyal

Mama always told me these hoes ain't for you

That's why we never mix like water with the oil

Baby keep the pussy mine, and I'mma keep ya spoiled

(And you know)

Real one hold you down like a real army

But I picked the wrong one like Steve Harvey

Same boss boat dock for 8 days

But you a thot selling box on the Backpage

Sitting, reminiscing, way before I started tripping

About what he said and she said

But I ain't having it, your game weak like seven nights

Coming with the same lines like Trump wife

You picked the wrong one, yea yea

You picked the wrong one baby

You picked the wrong one, yea yea

You picked the wrong one baby

You picked the wrong one, yea yea

You picked the wrong one baby

The wrong one

The wrong one

Boy you picked the wrong one

Credit