Lirik Lagu You – Keyshia Cole feat Remy Ma, French Montan dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Keyshia Cole
Keyshia Cole /

YouKeyshia Cole feat Remy Ma dan French Montan

You just played me for the last time
I'm done fucking with you
Keep coming with the same lines
Everything but the truth
You picked the wrong one, yea yea
You picked the wrong one baby
You just played me for the last time
I'm done fucking with you

So know I'm not the one for the bullshit
I empty out the closet like a full clip
You tried so hard to get at me
I wish you would've left me when you met me
Whole squad said you was a hoe though
Let Breezy know these niggas ain't loyal
Blowin' up my phone turn my phone off
Can't take no bitch nigga phone call

You just played me for the last time
I'm done fucking with you
Keep coming with the same lines
Everything but the truth
You picked the wrong one, yea yea
You picked the wrong one baby
You just played me for the last time
I'm done fucking with you

You picked the wrong one
Now you pick the right one
Got no love left
And I ain't even tryna fight dumb
You keep your birds 'cause I'm gone when my flight come
You know what you did and honestly I been type done
How you getting hoes take 'em home then you wife them
It's really no comparison 'cause I ain't nothing like them
Bestie said fuck him, I'm like don't get me hype 'cause
At one point would had been gun point on site bum
Now I look at it like owww, that something light hun
I'm happy that it's over yeah you only had a slight run
I can be a foul bitch fuck your whole life up
I might spend the night with your bro out of spite 'cause you a fuck nigga

You just played me for the last time
I'm done fucking with you
Keep coming in with the same lines
Everything but the truth
You picked the wrong one, yea yea
You picked the wrong one baby
You just played me for the last time
I'm done fucking with you
You picked the wrong one, yea yea
You picked the wrong one baby
You picked the wrong one, yea yea
You picked the wrong one baby

You know these hoes ain't loyal
Mama always told me these hoes ain't for you
That's why we never mix like water with the oil
Baby keep the pussy mine, and I'mma keep ya spoiled
(And you know)
Real one hold you down like a real army
But I picked the wrong one like Steve Harvey
Same boss boat dock for 8 days
But you a thot selling box on the Backpage
Sitting, reminiscing, way before I started tripping
About what he said and she said
But I ain't having it, your game weak like seven nights
Coming with the same lines like Trump wife

You just played me for the last time
I'm done fucking with you
Keep coming with the same lines
Everything but the truth
You picked the wrong one, yea yea
You picked the wrong one baby
You just played me for the last time
I'm done fucking with you
You picked the wrong one, yea yea
You picked the wrong one baby
You picked the wrong one, yea yea
You picked the wrong one baby
The wrong one
The wrong one
Boy you picked the wrong one

Credit

Editor: Tita Salsabila

