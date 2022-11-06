Lirik Lagu I Choose You – Keyshia Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Okay, follow me
1, 2, 3
1, 2, 3
Yeahh
Ohh
Ooh, ahh
So many things he does for me
Such a provider he cares for me
Wish I could give him all of me
But I can't, can't let you go
I tried hating you, but I just love you more
Compared him to you, but he can't match your score
In this game of love, there's no rules
When it comes to us, I choose you.
If it ain't you, it's not worth it
No matter what I do, nothing's working
Baby I know love's not perfect
Even if he can save the world that will never be enough
'Cause I choose you
I choose you
And if it ain't you
Then it's just not worth it
Heard you found you another
But she's not me, how could you love her?
We've got history, we were meant to be
She can't replace what we had based on chemistry
I tried hating but I just love you more
Don't care what she do
She can never match my score
In this game of love, there's no rules
When it comes to us, I choose you.
If it ain't you, it's not worth it
No matter what I do, nothing's working
Baby I know love's not perfect
Even if he can save the world that will never be enough
'Cause I choose you
I choose you
And if it ain't you
Then it's just not worth it, no
Can't give up
I'm a keep on trying
To get your love
No sense in denying
You had my heart
I'm not over you
Whatever it takes I'm gon do.
If it ain't you, it's not worth it
No matter what I do, nothing's working
Baby I know love's not perfect
Even if he can save the world that will never be enough
(It don't matter baby)
'Cause I choose you (You)
I choose you (Oh, nobody else)
And if it ain't you
Then it's just not (No) not worth it
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
It ain't you
See, I love you baby
Yes I do
No nobody but you
Ohhh
