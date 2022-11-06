Lirik Lagu I Choose You – Keyshia Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Choose You – Keyshia Cole

Okay, follow me

1, 2, 3

1, 2, 3

Yeahh

Ohh

Ooh, ahh

So many things he does for me

Such a provider he cares for me

Wish I could give him all of me

But I can't, can't let you go

I tried hating you, but I just love you more

Compared him to you, but he can't match your score

In this game of love, there's no rules

When it comes to us, I choose you.

If it ain't you, it's not worth it

No matter what I do, nothing's working

Baby I know love's not perfect

Even if he can save the world that will never be enough

'Cause I choose you

I choose you

And if it ain't you

Then it's just not worth it

Heard you found you another

But she's not me, how could you love her?

We've got history, we were meant to be

She can't replace what we had based on chemistry

I tried hating but I just love you more

Don't care what she do

She can never match my score

In this game of love, there's no rules

When it comes to us, I choose you.

If it ain't you, it's not worth it

No matter what I do, nothing's working

Baby I know love's not perfect

Even if he can save the world that will never be enough

'Cause I choose you

I choose you

And if it ain't you

Then it's just not worth it, no

Can't give up

I'm a keep on trying

To get your love

No sense in denying

You had my heart

I'm not over you

Whatever it takes I'm gon do.

If it ain't you, it's not worth it

No matter what I do, nothing's working

Baby I know love's not perfect

Even if he can save the world that will never be enough

(It don't matter baby)

'Cause I choose you (You)

I choose you (Oh, nobody else)

And if it ain't you

Then it's just not (No) not worth it

No, no, no, no, no, no, no

It ain't you

See, I love you baby

Yes I do

No nobody but you

Ohhh