Lirik Lagu Chained to the Rhythm – Katy Perry feat Skip Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chained to the Rhythm – Katy Perry feat Skip Marley

Are we crazy?

Living our lives through a lens

Trapped in our white-picket fence

Like ornaments

So comfortable, we're livin' in a bubble, a bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble

Aren't you lonely up there in Utopia?

Where nothing will ever be enough

Happily numb

So comfortable, we're livin' in a bubble, a bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble (aha)

So put your rose-colored glasses on

And party on (woo)

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free (aha)

Drink, this one's on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm, to the rhythm

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie