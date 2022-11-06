Lirik Lagu Chained to the Rhythm – Katy Perry feat Skip Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chained to the Rhythm – Katy Perry feat Skip Marley
Are we crazy?
Living our lives through a lens
Trapped in our white-picket fence
Like ornaments
So comfortable, we're livin' in a bubble, a bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble
Aren't you lonely up there in Utopia?
Where nothing will ever be enough
Happily numb
So comfortable, we're livin' in a bubble, a bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble (aha)
So put your rose-colored glasses on
And party on (woo)
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we're free (aha)
Drink, this one's on me
We're all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm, to the rhythm
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
