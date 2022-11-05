Lirik Lagu Fairly Local – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fairly Local – Twenty One Pilots

I'm fairly local, I've been around

I've seen the streets you're walking down

I'm fairly local, good people now

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh



I'm evil to the core

What I shouldn't do I will

They say I'm emotional

What I want to save I'll kill

Is that who I truly am?

I truly don't have a chance

Tomorrow I'll keep a beat

And repeat yesterday's dance



Yo, this song will never be on the radio

Even if my clique were to pick and the people were to vote

It's the few, the proud, and the emotional

Yo, you, bulletproof, in black like a funeral

The world around us is burning but we're so cold

It's the few, the proud, and the emotional



I'm fairly local, I've been around

I've seen the streets you're walking down

I'm fairly local, good people now

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh



I'm not evil to the core

What I shouldn't do I will fight

I know I'm emotional

What I want to save I will try

I know who I truly am

I truly do have a chance

Tomorrow I'll switch the beat

To avoid yesterday's dance



Yo, this song will never be on the radio

Even if my clique were to pick and the people were to vote

It's the few, the proud, and the emotional

Yo, you, bulletproof, in black like a funeral

The world around us is burning but we're so cold

It's the few, the proud, and the emotional



I'm fairly local, I've been around

I've seen the streets you're walking down

I'm fairly local, good people now

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh



I'm fairly local, I've been around

I've seen the streets you're walking down

I'm fairly local, good people now

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, yeah

I'm fairly local, good people now

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, good people now

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, good people now

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Credit



Album: Blurryface

Rilis: 2015

Penulis: Tyler Joseph

Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop

Fakta Lagu Fairy Local – Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots merilis single yang bertajuk Fairy Local pada 17 Maret 2015. Pada hari yang sama, musik video lagu Fairy Locak juga diunggah lewat kanal YouTube Fueled By Ramen. Lagu

Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album studio keempat Twenty One Pilot bertajuk Blurryface. Pada saat lagu ini dirilis, lagu ini menempati Billboard Hot 100 chart berada di posisi ke-84. Sejak itu telah lagu Fairy Local juga mendapatkan sertifikasi Platinum di Amerika Serikat.

Joseph selaku penulis lirik lagu tersebut membagikan proses dibalik layar pembuatan lagu Fairy Local. Menurut Joseph, lagu tersebut menggambarkan pengalaman Joseph dengan penggemar yang bermasalah saat melakukan tur untuk album ke tiga bertajuk Vessel.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***