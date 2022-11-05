Lirik Lagu Fairly Local – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fairly Local – Twenty One Pilots
I'm fairly local, I've been around
I've seen the streets you're walking down
I'm fairly local, good people now
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
I'm evil to the core
What I shouldn't do I will
They say I'm emotional
What I want to save I'll kill
Is that who I truly am?
I truly don't have a chance
Tomorrow I'll keep a beat
And repeat yesterday's dance
Yo, this song will never be on the radio
Even if my clique were to pick and the people were to vote
It's the few, the proud, and the emotional
Yo, you, bulletproof, in black like a funeral
The world around us is burning but we're so cold
It's the few, the proud, and the emotional
I'm fairly local, I've been around
I've seen the streets you're walking down
I'm fairly local, good people now
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
I'm not evil to the core
What I shouldn't do I will fight
I know I'm emotional
What I want to save I will try
I know who I truly am
I truly do have a chance
Tomorrow I'll switch the beat
To avoid yesterday's dance
Yo, this song will never be on the radio
Even if my clique were to pick and the people were to vote
It's the few, the proud, and the emotional
Yo, you, bulletproof, in black like a funeral
The world around us is burning but we're so cold
It's the few, the proud, and the emotional
I'm fairly local, I've been around
I've seen the streets you're walking down
I'm fairly local, good people now
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
I'm fairly local, I've been around
I've seen the streets you're walking down
I'm fairly local, good people now
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, yeah
I'm fairly local, good people now
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, good people now
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, good people now
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Credit
Album: Blurryface
Rilis: 2015
Penulis: Tyler Joseph
Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop
Fakta Lagu Fairy Local – Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots merilis single yang bertajuk Fairy Local pada 17 Maret 2015. Pada hari yang sama, musik video lagu Fairy Locak juga diunggah lewat kanal YouTube Fueled By Ramen. Lagu
Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album studio keempat Twenty One Pilot bertajuk Blurryface. Pada saat lagu ini dirilis, lagu ini menempati Billboard Hot 100 chart berada di posisi ke-84. Sejak itu telah lagu Fairy Local juga mendapatkan sertifikasi Platinum di Amerika Serikat.
Joseph selaku penulis lirik lagu tersebut membagikan proses dibalik layar pembuatan lagu Fairy Local. Menurut Joseph, lagu tersebut menggambarkan pengalaman Joseph dengan penggemar yang bermasalah saat melakukan tur untuk album ke tiga bertajuk Vessel.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***
