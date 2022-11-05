Lirik Lagu Fake You Out – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fake You Out – Twenty One Pilots

I want to drive away

In the night, headlights call my name



I, I'll never be, be what you see inside

You say I'm not alone, but I am petrified

You say that you are close, is close the closest star?

You just feel twice as far, you just feel twice as far



And I'll fall

And I'll break

And I'll fake

All I wanna



And I'll fall down

And I'll break down

And I'll fake you out

All I wanna



I'm so afraid

Of what you have to say

'Cause I am quiet now

And silence gives you space



I'll never be, be what you see inside

You say I'm not alone, but I am petrified

You say that you are close, is close the closest star?

You just feel twice as far, you just feel twice as far



And I'll fall

And I'll break

And I'll fake

All I wanna



And I'll fall down

And I'll break down

And I'll fake you out

All I wanna



It's the same game today as it always is

I don't give these places fake my name explaining this

And the wrists of my mind have the bleeding lines

That remind me of all the times

I have committed

Dirty dirty crimes that are perfectly form-fitted

To what I've done and what I'm doing

I'm brewing and losing and spewing infusing



And believe me that's what all the kids are doing

What kids are doing are killing themselves

They feel they have no control of their prisoner's cell

And if you're one of them then you're one of me

And you would do almost anything just to feel free



Am I right, of course I am

Convince me otherwise would take all night

Before you walk away, there's one more thing I want to say

Our brains are sick but that's okay



I'll fake you out

I'll fake you out

And I'll break down

I'll fake you out



And I'll fall

And I'll break

And I'll fake

All I wanna



I'll fake you out

I'll fake you out

I'll fake you out

And I'll break down



I'll fake you out

I'll fake you out

I'll fake you out

And I'll break down



All I wanna

Yeah, and I'll fall down

And I'll break down

And I'll fake you out



All I wanna

Yeah, and I'll fall down

And I'll break down

And I'll fake you out

All I wanna



I'm so afraid

Of what you have to say

'Cause I am quiet now

And silence gives you space

Credit



Album: Vessel

Rilis: 2013

Penulis: Tyler Joseph

Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop

Fakta Lagu Fake You Out – Twenty One Pilots

Lagu Fake You Out adalah lagu yang direkam oleh duo musik asal Amerika, Twenty One Pilot. Lagu ini ditulis oleh Tyler Joseph dan diproduseri oleh Greg Wells. Lagu Fake You Out beraliran techno-pop unik yang terdiri dari suntikan synth-pop dan rap sesaat.

Secara lirik, lagu ini membahas tentang kesulitan seseorang mengatakan kebenaran tentang dirinya kepada orang-orang. Lagu ini juga mengarah pada godaan seseorang untuk melakukan bunuh diri.

Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keempat album Vessel pada 15 September 2013 dan tersedia untuk diunduh gratis sebagai Single of the Week melalui iTunes Store di Inggris.

Single ini masuk dalam chart lagu-lagu Christian Rock Billboard. Lagu ini berhasil menempati posisi ke-21 dan mampu bertahan selama lima minggu. Lagu ini juga disertifikasi Emas oleh Asosiasi Industri Rekaman Amerika (RIAA) untuk 500.000 unit yang terjual di negara tersebut.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***