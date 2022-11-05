Lirik Lagu Fake You Out – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fake You Out – Twenty One Pilots
I want to drive away
In the night, headlights call my name
I, I'll never be, be what you see inside
You say I'm not alone, but I am petrified
You say that you are close, is close the closest star?
You just feel twice as far, you just feel twice as far
And I'll fall
And I'll break
And I'll fake
All I wanna
And I'll fall down
And I'll break down
And I'll fake you out
All I wanna
I'm so afraid
Of what you have to say
'Cause I am quiet now
And silence gives you space
I'll never be, be what you see inside
You say I'm not alone, but I am petrified
You say that you are close, is close the closest star?
You just feel twice as far, you just feel twice as far
And I'll fall
And I'll break
And I'll fake
All I wanna
And I'll fall down
And I'll break down
And I'll fake you out
All I wanna
It's the same game today as it always is
I don't give these places fake my name explaining this
And the wrists of my mind have the bleeding lines
That remind me of all the times
I have committed
Dirty dirty crimes that are perfectly form-fitted
To what I've done and what I'm doing
I'm brewing and losing and spewing infusing
And believe me that's what all the kids are doing
What kids are doing are killing themselves
They feel they have no control of their prisoner's cell
And if you're one of them then you're one of me
And you would do almost anything just to feel free
Am I right, of course I am
Convince me otherwise would take all night
Before you walk away, there's one more thing I want to say
Our brains are sick but that's okay
I'll fake you out
I'll fake you out
And I'll break down
I'll fake you out
And I'll fall
And I'll break
And I'll fake
All I wanna
I'll fake you out
I'll fake you out
I'll fake you out
And I'll break down
I'll fake you out
I'll fake you out
I'll fake you out
And I'll break down
All I wanna
Yeah, and I'll fall down
And I'll break down
And I'll fake you out
All I wanna
Yeah, and I'll fall down
And I'll break down
And I'll fake you out
All I wanna
I'm so afraid
Of what you have to say
'Cause I am quiet now
And silence gives you space
Credit
Album: Vessel
Rilis: 2013
Penulis: Tyler Joseph
Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop
Fakta Lagu Fake You Out – Twenty One Pilots
Lagu Fake You Out adalah lagu yang direkam oleh duo musik asal Amerika, Twenty One Pilot. Lagu ini ditulis oleh Tyler Joseph dan diproduseri oleh Greg Wells. Lagu Fake You Out beraliran techno-pop unik yang terdiri dari suntikan synth-pop dan rap sesaat.
Secara lirik, lagu ini membahas tentang kesulitan seseorang mengatakan kebenaran tentang dirinya kepada orang-orang. Lagu ini juga mengarah pada godaan seseorang untuk melakukan bunuh diri.
Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keempat album Vessel pada 15 September 2013 dan tersedia untuk diunduh gratis sebagai Single of the Week melalui iTunes Store di Inggris.
Single ini masuk dalam chart lagu-lagu Christian Rock Billboard. Lagu ini berhasil menempati posisi ke-21 dan mampu bertahan selama lima minggu. Lagu ini juga disertifikasi Emas oleh Asosiasi Industri Rekaman Amerika (RIAA) untuk 500.000 unit yang terjual di negara tersebut.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***
