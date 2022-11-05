Lirik Lagu Holding On To You – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Holding On To You – Twenty One Pilots

I'm taking over my body, back in control, no more shotty

I bet a lot of me was lost, "T"'s uncrossed and "I"'s undotted

I fought it a lot and it seems a lot like flesh is all I got

Not anymore, flesh out the door, swat



I must've forgot, you can't trust me

I'm open a moment and close when you show it

Before you know it I'm lost at sea

And now that I write and think about it



And the story unfolds

You should take my life, you should take my soul

You are surrounding all my surroundings

Sounding down the mountain range of my left-side brain

You are surrounding all my surroundings

Twisting the kaleidoscope behind both of my eyes



And I'll be holding on to you

And I'll be holding on to you



Remember the moment you know exactly where you're going

'Cause the next moment, before you know it

Time is slowing and it's frozen still

And the window sill looks really nice, right?

You think twice about your life, it probably happens at night, right?



Fight it, take the pain, ignite it

Tie a noose around your mind, loose enough to breathe fine and tie it

To a tree, tell it, "You belong to me

This ain't a noose, this is a leash

And I have news for you, you must obey me"



You are surrounding all my surroundings

Sounding down the mountain range of my left-side brain

You are surrounding all my surroundings

Twisting the kaleidoscope behind both of my eyes



Entertain my faith

Entertain my faith

Entertain my faith

Entertain my faith

Entertain my faith

Entertain my faith

Entertain my faith

Entertain my faith

Entertain my faith

Entertain my faith



Lean with it, rock with it

When we gonna stop with it?

Lyrics that mean nothing, we were gifted with thought

Is it time to move our feet to an introspective beat?

It ain't the speakers that bump hearts

It's our hearts that make the beat

Lean with it, rock with it



When we gonna stop with it?

Lyrics that mean nothing, we were gifted with thought

Is it time to move our feet to an introspective beat?

It ain't the speakers that bump hearts

It's our hearts that make the beat



Lean with it, rock with it

When we gonna stop with it?

Lyrics that mean nothing, we were gifted with thought

Is it time to move our feet to an introspective beat?

It ain't the speakers that bump hearts

It's our hearts that make the beat



Lean with it, rock with it

When we gonna stop with it?

Lyrics that mean nothing, we were gifted with thought

Is it time to move our feet to an introspective beat?

It ain't the speakers that bump hearts

It's our hearts that make the beat



And I'll be holding on to you

(And I'll be holding on to you) And I'll be holding on to you

(And I'll be holding on to you) And I'll be holding on to you

(And I'll be holding on to you) And I'll be holding on to you

Credit



Album: Vessel

Rilis: 2012

Penulis: Tyler Joseph

Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop

Fakta Lagu Holding On To You – Twenty One Pilots

Holding On To You merupakan lagu milik Twenty One Pilots yang rilis pada 11 September 2012. Lagu Holding On To You awalnya muncul di Regional at Best sebelum menjadi single pertama dari album debut label mayor band Vessel.

Setelah memperluas audiens mereka dengan serangkaian video musik yang disutradarai oleh teman mereka Mark Eshleman, Twenty One Pilots tumbuh dan menarik perhatian label rekaman besar.

Pada tahun 2012, setelah mereka menandatangani kontrak dengan label anak perusahaan Atlantik, Fueled by Ramen. Band ini merilis EP Tiga Lagu mereka dan mulai bekerja dengan produser rekaman Greg Wells di album studio debut mereka, Vessel.

Tyler Joseph sebagai vokalis utama latarbelakang lagu bertajuk Holding On To You dibuat pada acara khusus SiriusXM pada 17 Januari 2019. Sebelum membawakan lagu tersebut, Joseph membagikan bagaimana dia telah mencari di inspirasi untuk mempersiapkan hal spesial dan mengambarkan di mana ruang pikirannya berada.

Sebuah entri jurnal dari tahun 2010 merinci bagaimana dia tidak yakin dengan arah band pada saat itu dan mempertimbangkan untuk meninggalkan mimpi musiknya. Namun, Joseph memulai dengan lagu baru yang berjudul Entertain My Faith dan menjadi sangat bersemangat karenanya, jadi dia memutuskan untuk terus bekerja.