Lirik Lagu Car Radio – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Car Radio – Twenty One Pilots

I ponder of something great

My lungs will fill and then deflate

They fill with fire, exhale desire

I know it's dire my time today



I have these thoughts, so often I ought

To replace that slot with what I once bought

'Cause somebody stole my car radio

And now I just sit in silence



Sometimes quiet is violent

I find it hard to hide it

My pride is no longer inside

It's on my sleeve

My skin will scream reminding me of

Who I killed inside my dream

I hate this car that I'm driving

There's no hiding for me

I'm forced to deal with what I feel

There is no distraction to mask what is real

I could pull the steering wheel



I have these thoughts, so often I ought

To replace that slot with what I once bought

'Cause somebody stole my car radio

And now I just sit in silence



I ponder of something terrifying

'Cause this time there's no sound to hide behind

I find over the course of our human existence

One thing consists of consistence

And it's that we're all battling fear

Oh dear, I don't know if we know why we're here

Oh my, too deep, please stop thinking

I liked it better when my car had sound



There are things we can do

But from the things that work there are only two

And from the two that we choose to do

Peace will win and fear will lose

It is faith and there's sleep

We need to pick one please because

Faith is to be awake

And to be awake is for us to think

And for us to think is to be alive

And I will try with every rhyme

To come across like I am dying

To let you know you need to try to think



I have these thoughts, so often I ought

To replace that slot with what I once bought

'Cause somebody stole my car radio

And now I just sit in silence



And now I just sit in silence

And now I just sit

And now I just sit in silence

And now I just sit in silence

And now I just sit in silence

And now I just sit



I ponder of something great

My lungs will fill and then deflate

They fill with fire, exhale desire

I know it's dire my time today



I have these thoughts, so often I ought

To replace that slot with what I once bought

'Cause somebody stole my car radio

And now I just sit in silence

Credit



Album: Vassel

Rilis: 2014

Penulis: Tyler Joseph

Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop



Fakta Lagu Car Radio – Twenty One Pilots

Car Radio adalah lagu milik Twenty One Pilots yang masuk ke dalam album Vassel. Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 8 Maret 2014.

Lagu Car Radio kembali ditulis oleh sang vokalis, Tyler Joseph. Dalam pembuatan lagu ini, Joseph terinspirasi dari pengalaman hidupnya saat masih kuliah. Dalam wawancara dengan Rock Sound, dia menjelaskan bahwa suatu hari dia datang ke kelas terlambat dan lupa mengunci pintu mobilnya. Setelah kelas, dia kembali ke parkiran dan menemukan bahwa seseorang telah membobol mobilnya.

Seseorang mencuri semua yang ada di dalamnya mobil Joseph termasuk radio, GPS, dan CD. Pada saat itu, Joseph tidak memiliki uang yang untuk mengganti apa yang hilang.

Akhirnya secara terpaksa Joseph harus pergi tanpa radio mobilnya. Dari peristiwa tersebut Joseph menyadari bahwa musik dapat bertindak sebagai pengalih perhatian dan dapat menghalangi pikiran.

Lagu Car Radio juga menjadi salah satu lagu populer milik Twenty One Pilots. Lagu ini pernah menempati beberapa tangga musik pada tahun 2014. (Anggita Adi Sumadi)***