Lirik Lagu Heavydirtysoul – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heavydirtysoul – Twenty One Pilots
There's an infestation in my mind's imagination
I hope that they choke on smoke 'cause I'm smoking them out the basement
This is not rap, this is not hip-hop
Just another attempt to make the voices stop
Rapping to prove nothing, just writing to say something
'Cause I wasn't the only one who wasn't rushing to say nothing
This doesn't mean I lost my dream
It's just right now I got a really crazy mind to clean
Gangsters don't cry
Therefore, therefore I'm
Mr. Misty-eyed, therefore I'm
Can you save, can you save my
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
Can you save, can you save my
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
For me, for me, uh
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
For me, for me, uh
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
Nah, I didn't understand a thing you said
If I didn't know better I'd guess you're all already dead
Mindless zombies walking around with a limp and a hunch
Saying stuff like, "You only live once"
You've got one time to figure it out
One time to twist, and one time to shout
One time to think and I say we start now
Sing it with me if you know what I'm talking about
Gangsters don't cry
Therefore, therefore I'm
Mr. Misty-eyed, therefore I'm
Can you save, can you save my
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
Can you save, can you save my
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
For me, for me, uh
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
For me, for me, uh
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
Death inspires me like a dog inspires a rabbit
Death inspires me like a dog inspires a rabbit
Can you save, can you save my
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
Can you save, can you save my
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
For me, for me, uh
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
For me, for me, uh
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
Can you save, can you save my, save my
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
Can you save, can you save my, save my
Can you save my heavy dirty soul?
Credit
Album: Blurryface
Rilis: 2016
Penulis: Tyler Joseph
Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop
Fakta Lagu Heavydirtysoul – Twenty One Pilots
Heavydirtysoul adalah lagu duo musik asal Amerika, Twenty One Pilots. Lagu Heavydirtysoul masuk dalam album studio keempat mereka yang bertajuk Blurryface.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh vokalis Tyler Joseph dan sebagian liriknya berasal dari puisi berjudul Street Poetry yang telah ia tulis dan terbitkan tiga tahun sebelumnya. Trek ini diproduksi oleh produser rekaman Amerika Ricky Reed dan direkam di Serenity West Recording di Hollywood, California.
Sebagai lagu pembuka Blurryface, Heavydirtysoul berperan sebagai pengantar album, baik secara musikal maupun tematik. Lagu ini berisi pernyataan self-referensial di mana Joseph menyentuh konsep tersebut dengan secara terus terang menangani musiknya dengan lirik sadar diri yang memberikan rasa tidak amannya.
Heavydirtysoul adalah lagu yang intens dan agresif di mana duo ini mencampur dan bergerak di antara beberapa genre musik. Lagu ini menampilkan vokal berkecepatan tinggi saat Joseph berputar dari rap kompleks ke nyanyian melodi hingga teriakan falsetto di atas drum yang penuh perasaan oleh Josh Dun.
Lirik Heavydirtysoul bercerita tentang meminta bantuan dalam mengalahkan setan batin seseorang untuk menjadi sesuatu yang lebih besar. Lirik lagu tersebut menyampaikan tema anthemic yang berkaitan dengan penemuan diri melalui menjadi rentan.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***
