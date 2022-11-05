Lirik Lagu Heavydirtysoul – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heavydirtysoul – Twenty One Pilots

There's an infestation in my mind's imagination

I hope that they choke on smoke 'cause I'm smoking them out the basement

This is not rap, this is not hip-hop



Just another attempt to make the voices stop

Rapping to prove nothing, just writing to say something

'Cause I wasn't the only one who wasn't rushing to say nothing

This doesn't mean I lost my dream

It's just right now I got a really crazy mind to clean



Gangsters don't cry

Therefore, therefore I'm

Mr. Misty-eyed, therefore I'm



Can you save, can you save my

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

Can you save, can you save my

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

For me, for me, uh

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

For me, for me, uh

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?



Nah, I didn't understand a thing you said

If I didn't know better I'd guess you're all already dead

Mindless zombies walking around with a limp and a hunch

Saying stuff like, "You only live once"

You've got one time to figure it out

One time to twist, and one time to shout

One time to think and I say we start now

Sing it with me if you know what I'm talking about

Gangsters don't cry

Therefore, therefore I'm

Mr. Misty-eyed, therefore I'm



Can you save, can you save my

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

Can you save, can you save my

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

For me, for me, uh

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

For me, for me, uh

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?



Death inspires me like a dog inspires a rabbit

Can you save, can you save my

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

Can you save, can you save my

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

For me, for me, uh

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

For me, for me, uh

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?



Can you save, can you save my, save my

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

Can you save, can you save my, save my

Can you save my heavy dirty soul?

Credit



Album: Blurryface

Rilis: 2016

Penulis: Tyler Joseph

Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop

Fakta Lagu Heavydirtysoul – Twenty One Pilots

Heavydirtysoul adalah lagu duo musik asal Amerika, Twenty One Pilots. Lagu Heavydirtysoul masuk dalam album studio keempat mereka yang bertajuk Blurryface.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh vokalis Tyler Joseph dan sebagian liriknya berasal dari puisi berjudul Street Poetry yang telah ia tulis dan terbitkan tiga tahun sebelumnya. Trek ini diproduksi oleh produser rekaman Amerika Ricky Reed dan direkam di Serenity West Recording di Hollywood, California.

Sebagai lagu pembuka Blurryface, Heavydirtysoul berperan sebagai pengantar album, baik secara musikal maupun tematik. Lagu ini berisi pernyataan self-referensial di mana Joseph menyentuh konsep tersebut dengan secara terus terang menangani musiknya dengan lirik sadar diri yang memberikan rasa tidak amannya.

Heavydirtysoul adalah lagu yang intens dan agresif di mana duo ini mencampur dan bergerak di antara beberapa genre musik. Lagu ini menampilkan vokal berkecepatan tinggi saat Joseph berputar dari rap kompleks ke nyanyian melodi hingga teriakan falsetto di atas drum yang penuh perasaan oleh Josh Dun.

Lirik Heavydirtysoul bercerita tentang meminta bantuan dalam mengalahkan setan batin seseorang untuk menjadi sesuatu yang lebih besar. Lirik lagu tersebut menyampaikan tema anthemic yang berkaitan dengan penemuan diri melalui menjadi rentan.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***