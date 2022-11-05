Lirik Lagu Songbird – Kenny G dan Fakta di Baliknya

Songbird – Kenny G

I heard a voice so pure and easy,

a songbird singing for me,

I had no choice, only to listen,

and surrender to her world;

And she will fly over the rainbow,

She will walk in fields of gold,

And when she sings

from the high walls of Heaven,

Will the angels cry like me

At first alone,

then with hundreds around me,

Enchanted by her song,

and the darkness is falling,

But as the day is done,

The songbird sings no more;

And now she flies over the rainbow,

And she walks in fields of gold,

And when she sings

from the high walls of Heaven,

Will the angels cry like me

And when she sings

from the high walls of Heaven,

Will the angels cry like me,

will the angels cry like me?

Credit

Artis: Kenny G

Album: Duotones

Dirilis: 1986

Genre: Smooth jazz, Jazz, R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Kenny G

Fakta di Balik Lagu Songbird – Kenny G

Lagu lawas berjudul Songbird yang dirilis pada tahun 1986 ini merupakan salah satu lagu paling sukses sepanjang karier saksofonis Kenny G. Tercatat ketika perilisannya, lagu ini langsung masuk ke dalam urutan 20 besar dalam tangga lagu Billboard.