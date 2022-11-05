Lirik Lagu Like I Need You – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like I Need You – Keshi

Baby, I call in the dead of night

But you don't need me like I need you

Pray that I won't be alone

Baby, I call in the dead of night

But you don't need me like I need you

Pray that I won't be alone

Layin' on the bed

Waitin' for your text (be alone)

Babe, there's nothin' left

Faded, I'm a wreck (be alone)

Afraid what's comin' next

Wish we never met (be alone)

Layin' us to rest

But baby, I beg you (be alone)

Too soon with a drunk call (like I need you, pray that)

In the middle of the night (I won't be alone)

You took it, my fault

Didn't really mean to interrupt, yeah (be alone)

But if you change your mind then hit me up, no, yeah-he (be alone)

Pain, that's an option (baby, I)

No time for nonsense (call in the dead of night)

Can't ask you nothin'

Drank, feeling nauseous (you don't need me)

Too many toxins (like I need you)

Not even conscious (pray that I won't be alone)

Say nothin' more, say nothin' more, baby

Pain, that's an option (baby, I)

No time for nonsense (call in the dead of night)

Can't ask you nothin'

Drank, feeling nauseous (you don't need me...)

Too many toxins (like I need you)

Not even conscious (pray that I won't be alone)

Say nothin' more, say nothin' more, baby

We're better on our own

Tonight I'm gettin' throwed (you don't need me)

She never comin' home

Stay with me (pray that I won't be alone)

Say you'll leave, oh-oh (you don't need me, like I need you)

Oh-yeah (pray that I won't be alone)

Yeah-eh-eh-hey (be alone)

Pain, that's an option

No time for nonsense

Can't ask you nothin'

Drank, feeling nauseous (you don't need me)

Too many toxins (like I need you)

Not even conscious (pray that I won't be alone)

Say nothin' more

Say nothin' more, baby

Pain, that's an option (baby, I)

No time for nonsense (call in the dead of night)

Can't ask you nothin'

Drank, feeling nauseous (you don't need me)

Too many toxins (like I need you)

Not even conscious (pray that I won't be alone)

Say nothin' more

Say nothin' more, baby

Baby girl is sayin' that we just friends (be alone)

That we just friends, uh (you don't need me)

If we fuckin', are we just friends? (Be alone)

Are we just friend? No, no (you don't need me)

Credit