Lirik Lagu Stay With Me – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Guess it's true, I'm not good at a one-night stand
But I still need love 'cause I'm just a man
These nights never seem to go to plan
I don't want you to leave, will you hold my hand?
Oh, won't you stay with me?
'Cause you're all I need
This ain't love it's clear to see
But darling, stay with me
Why am I so emotional?
No it's not a good look, gain self control
And deep down I know this never works
But you can lay with me so it doesn't hurt
Oh, won't you stay with me?
'Cause you're all I need
This ain't love it's clear to see
But darling, stay with me
Oh, won't you stay with me?
'Cause you're all I need
This ain't love it's clear to see
But darling, stay with me
Oh, won't you stay with me?
'Cause you're all I need
This ain't love it's clear to see
But darling, stay with me
Artis: Sam Smith
Genre: Musik soul
Artikel Pilihan