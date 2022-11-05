Lirik Lagu Can I – Kiana Ledé dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can I – Kiana Ledé
Made a mistake
I keep it straight with you
I wasn't capable of keeping away from you
I can't even flex
'Cause not even time
And not even lies
Could take me away from you, yeah
I see you got me on read
Can't get that shit out my, head
Yeah, I've been in my feelings alright
I never would've thought
I would like to see you, can I?
Need to find a way to your body, oh yeah
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind
I would like to see you, can I?
Need to find a way to your body, oh yeah
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind
And I'm like, "Woo"
Lost in lust and feeling lonely
Just a weakness in a moment, lonely
But I'd do it again
'Cause I would like to see you, can I?
Need to find a way to your body, oh yeah
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind
I would like to see you, can I?
Need to find a way to your body, oh yeah
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind (Out my mind)
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind
And if you come around
I know what I wanna do
Let me put it down, in and out
Then I'm on a move
No, it don't feel right
But I do, what I gotta do
What I gotta do
And I just gotta see you, can I?
Need to find a way to your body
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind
Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind
