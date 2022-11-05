Lirik Lagu Can I – Kiana Ledé dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can I – Kiana Ledé

Made a mistake

I keep it straight with you

I wasn't capable of keeping away from you

I can't even flex

'Cause not even time

And not even lies

Could take me away from you, yeah

I see you got me on read

Can't get that shit out my, head

Yeah, I've been in my feelings alright

I never would've thought

I would like to see you, can I?

Need to find a way to your body, oh yeah

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind

I would like to see you, can I?

Need to find a way to your body, oh yeah

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind

And I'm like, "Woo"

Lost in lust and feeling lonely

Just a weakness in a moment, lonely

But I'd do it again

'Cause I would like to see you, can I?

Need to find a way to your body, oh yeah

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind

I would like to see you, can I?

Need to find a way to your body, oh yeah

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind (Out my mind)

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind

And if you come around

I know what I wanna do

Let me put it down, in and out

Then I'm on a move

No, it don't feel right

But I do, what I gotta do

What I gotta do

And I just gotta see you, can I?

Need to find a way to your body

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind

Maybe I'm out of line, out my mind