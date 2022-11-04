Lirik Lagu Ur Best Friend – Kiana Ledé feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ur Best Friend – Kiana Ledé feat Kehlani
We ain't felt like us in a minute
Whole damn time I knew I shouldn't have did it
Might've got too excited, I'll admit it
Almost caught your name when he was in it
Oh, it's wrong but you make me feel right
Textin' your phone while right beside him
Wish it was anyone beside him
I was with my man last night
And I just realized what I felt that night wasn't wrong
Thought about you in the whole car ride, like
I hate that you ain't your best friend
I hate that you ain't your best friend
Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
I hate that you ain't your best friend (na, na, na, na)
Na (oh, ooh, woah, woah)
Hey, he had the courage to step up, pull up
Six feet like
Puttin' so much work (work)
Just to make it work (work)
And he's almost perfect (hmm)
And that's why it hurts (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
And he calls me family, that's what make it worse (Worse)
Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
It's wrong but I make you feel right (I make you feel right)
You textin' my phone while right beside him
Wish it was anyone beside him
You was with your man last night
And you just realized what you felt that night wasn't wrong
Thought about me on your whole car ride, like
I hate that you ain't your best friend
I hate that you ain't your best friend
Na, na, na, na (no, oh-oh)
Na, na, na, na (oh, ooh-woah)
Sayin' I hate that you ain't your best friend
Na, na, na, na (I hate that you ain't your best friend)
Yeah (Is that right? Hmm)
