Lirik Lagu Ur Best Friend – Kiana Ledé feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ur Best Friend – Kiana Ledé feat Kehlani

We ain't felt like us in a minute

Whole damn time I knew I shouldn't have did it

Might've got too excited, I'll admit it

Almost caught your name when he was in it

Oh, it's wrong but you make me feel right

Textin' your phone while right beside him

Wish it was anyone beside him

I was with my man last night

And I just realized what I felt that night wasn't wrong

Thought about you in the whole car ride, like

I hate that you ain't your best friend

I hate that you ain't your best friend

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

I hate that you ain't your best friend (na, na, na, na)

Na (oh, ooh, woah, woah)

Hey, he had the courage to step up, pull up

Six feet like

Puttin' so much work (work)

Just to make it work (work)

And he's almost perfect (hmm)

And that's why it hurts (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

And he calls me family, that's what make it worse (Worse)

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

It's wrong but I make you feel right (I make you feel right)

You textin' my phone while right beside him

Wish it was anyone beside him

You was with your man last night

And you just realized what you felt that night wasn't wrong

Thought about me on your whole car ride, like

I hate that you ain't your best friend

I hate that you ain't your best friend

Na, na, na, na (no, oh-oh)

Na, na, na, na (oh, ooh-woah)

Sayin' I hate that you ain't your best friend

Na, na, na, na (I hate that you ain't your best friend)

Yeah (Is that right? Hmm)