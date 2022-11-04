Lirik Lagu No Lie – Sean Paul ft Dua Lipa, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu No Lie – Sean Paul ft Dua Lipa
[Dua Lipa:]
Feel your eyes,
They all over me
Don't be shy,
Take control of me
Get the vibe
It's gonna be lit tonight
[Sean Paul:]
Baby girl, you a carry ten ton a phatness,
Gimme some of that
Mixed with the badness,
Look how she hot
Shaped like goddess, but a not just that,
It's a good piece of mentals under the cap
Hot piece of frame and mi love how you trod
Watching every step of the pepper the way you got
Stayin' in my brain, memory cyah detach
Mainly my aim is to give you this love
Hypnotic the way you move
Let me acknowledge the way you do
And I would not lie, baby, you
Beam me up like Scotty, baby girl
It's so hypnotic, the way you move
That's why I wanted to get to you
And I would not lie, baby, you
Move so hypnotic
[Dua Lipa & Sean Paul:]
No lie
Girl, we never miss
Feel your eyes,
They're all over me
Don't be shy,
Take control of me
Get the vibe
It's gonna be lit tonight
Girl, we never miss, girl, we never miss
No lie
Hypnotized,
Pull another one
It's alright,
I know what you want
Get the vibe
It's gonna be lit tonight
Girl, we never miss, girl, we never miss
No lie
Credit
Artis: Sean Paul ft Dua Lipa
Album: Mad Love the Prequel.
Dirilis: 2016
Genre: Pop dan R&B Reggae
Songwriters: Paul, Andrew Jackson, Emily Warren, Sermstyle, and Pip Kembo
