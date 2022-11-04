Lirik Lagu No Lie – Sean Paul ft Dua Lipa, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu No Lie – Sean Paul ft Dua Lipa

[Dua Lipa:]

Feel your eyes,

They all over me

Don't be shy,

Take control of me

Get the vibe

It's gonna be lit tonight

[Sean Paul:]

Baby girl, you a carry ten ton a phatness,

Gimme some of that

Mixed with the badness,

Look how she hot

Shaped like goddess, but a not just that,

It's a good piece of mentals under the cap

Hot piece of frame and mi love how you trod

Watching every step of the pepper the way you got

Stayin' in my brain, memory cyah detach

Mainly my aim is to give you this love

Hypnotic the way you move

Let me acknowledge the way you do

And I would not lie, baby, you

Beam me up like Scotty, baby girl

It's so hypnotic, the way you move

That's why I wanted to get to you

And I would not lie, baby, you

Move so hypnotic

[Dua Lipa & Sean Paul:]

No lie

Girl, we never miss

Feel your eyes,

They're all over me

Don't be shy,

Take control of me

Get the vibe

It's gonna be lit tonight

Girl, we never miss, girl, we never miss

No lie

Hypnotized,

Pull another one

It's alright,

I know what you want

Get the vibe

It's gonna be lit tonight

Girl, we never miss, girl, we never miss

No lie

Credit

Artis: Sean Paul ft Dua Lipa

Album: Mad Love the Prequel.

Dirilis: 2016

Genre: Pop dan R&B Reggae

Songwriters: Paul, Andrew Jackson, Emily Warren, Sermstyle, and Pip Kembo