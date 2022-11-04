Lirik Lagu You Wish You Knew - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Wish You Knew - ZAYN

Girl I got a problem

Unless we trust

You could be the best friend

Or you could be the one

But girl I got a problem

Unless we trust in love

Don't wanna put my love there, you

Don't wanna make a headline and lose

Don't wanna be the one that you choose

'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

Don't wanna be the one that you choose

'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that

You wish you knew

Now you say the one thing

When you mean that

Holding onto nothing

Why you holding back

'Cause girl I got a problem

Unless we trust

Girl I got a problem

Trust in love

Don't wanna put my love there, you

Don't wanna make a headline and lose

Don't wanna be the one that you choose

'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

Don't wanna be the one that you choose

'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that

You wish you knew

Do you hear yourself

Do you speak

Do you see yourself desperately

Talking trying to act like you mad

I don't know you like that

I don't know you like that

Don't wanna put my love there, you

Don't wanna make a headline and lose

Don't wanna be the one that you choose

'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

You wish you knew

Don't wanna be the one that you choose

'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that

You wish you knew

Credit

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN, David Phelan, Alex Oriet