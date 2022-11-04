Lirik Lagu You Wish You Knew - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 November 2022, 03:47 WIB
Berikut lirik lagu You Wish You Knew dari ZAYN.
Berikut lirik lagu You Wish You Knew dari ZAYN. /YouTube/ZaynVEVO

Lirik Lagu You Wish You Knew - ZAYN

Girl I got a problem
Unless we trust
You could be the best friend
Or you could be the one
But girl I got a problem
Unless we trust in love

Don't wanna put my love there, you
Don't wanna make a headline and lose
Don't wanna be the one that you choose
'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
Don't wanna be the one that you choose
'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that
You wish you knew

Now you say the one thing
When you mean that
Holding onto nothing
Why you holding back
'Cause girl I got a problem
Unless we trust
Girl I got a problem
Trust in love

Don't wanna put my love there, you
Don't wanna make a headline and lose
Don't wanna be the one that you choose
'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
Don't wanna be the one that you choose
'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that
You wish you knew

Do you hear yourself
Do you speak
Do you see yourself desperately
Talking trying to act like you mad
I don't know you like that
I don't know you like that

Don't wanna put my love there, you
Don't wanna make a headline and lose
Don't wanna be the one that you choose
'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
You wish you knew
Don't wanna be the one that you choose
'Cause I'm the one, the one, the one that
You wish you knew

Credit

Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN, David Phelan, Alex Oriet

