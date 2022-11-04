Lirik Lagu Ride - HYBS dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's closer to midnight
Still we're talking just us two
Surrounded by the stars
Oh, they're shining just for you
It's getting colder, baby
Let me keep you warm all night
Tell me what you wanna do
'Cause, baby, I'm all for you
Come and ride with me tonight
Please don't you go
I'll be alone
Wait until the morning
I'll hold you close
Please don't you go
I'll be alone
Wait until the morning
Ride until it's dawning
The way you look tonight, girl
It's way too unbelievable
I know I'm the lucky one
Wonder what I've done to deserve you
Come and ride with me tonight
Please don't you go
I'll be alone
Wait until the morning
I'll hold you close
Please don't you go
I'll be alone
Wait until the morning
Ride until it's dawning
Please don't you go (please don't you go)
I'll be alone (I'll be alone)
Wait until the morning (wait until the morning)
I'll hold you close (I will hold you close)
Please don't you go (please don't you go)
I'll be alone (I'll be alone)
Wait until the morning (wait until the morning)
Ride until it's dawning (until it's dawning) mhm
Is the air good?
You gotta just go for it
Don't think about what comes after or what came before
Artikel Pilihan