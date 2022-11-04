Lirik Lagu Ride - HYBS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ride - HYBS

It's closer to midnight

Still we're talking just us two

Surrounded by the stars

Oh, they're shining just for you

It's getting colder, baby

Let me keep you warm all night

Tell me what you wanna do

'Cause, baby, I'm all for you

Come and ride with me tonight

Please don't you go

I'll be alone

Wait until the morning

I'll hold you close

Please don't you go

I'll be alone

Wait until the morning

Ride until it's dawning

The way you look tonight, girl

It's way too unbelievable

I know I'm the lucky one

Wonder what I've done to deserve you

Come and ride with me tonight

Please don't you go

I'll be alone

Wait until the morning

I'll hold you close

Please don't you go

I'll be alone

Wait until the morning

Ride until it's dawning

Please don't you go (please don't you go)

I'll be alone (I'll be alone)

Wait until the morning (wait until the morning)

I'll hold you close (I will hold you close)

Please don't you go (please don't you go)

I'll be alone (I'll be alone)

Wait until the morning (wait until the morning)

Ride until it's dawning (until it's dawning) mhm

Is the air good?

You gotta just go for it

Don't think about what comes after or what came before