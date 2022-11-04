Lirik Lagu Bad Reputation - Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

She got a bad reputation
She takes the long way home
And all of my friends seen her naked
Or so the story goes
Mistakes we all make them
But they won't let it go, no
'Cause she's got a bad reputation
But I know what they don't, mhm
And I don't care what they say about you baby
They don't know what you've been through
Trust me, I could be the one to treat you like a lady
Let me see what's underneath, all I need is you
She got a bad reputation
Nobody gets too close
A sight of a soul when it's breaking
Making my heart grow cold
And into the deeper she's sinking
I'm begging her please don't let go
She's got a bad reputation
But she's all that, all I want though, mhm yeah
And I don't care what they say about you baby
They don't know what you've been through
And trust me, I could be the one to treat you like a lady
Let me see what's underneath, all I need is you
Ah, ah, ah-ooh
Ah, ah, ah-ooh (oh)
Nobody knows the way that I know her, said
Nobody knows the weight that's on her shoulders, said
Nobody knows the way that I know her, said
She got it bad, she got it bad
Nobody knows the way that I know her, said
Nobody knows the weight that's on her shoulders, said
Nobody knows the way that I know her, said
She got it bad, she got it bad
And I don't care what they say about you baby (yeah)
They don't know what you've been through (yeah)
Trust me, I could be the one to treat you like a lady (I don't wanna, I don't wanna)
Let me see what's underneath, all I need is you (all I need is you)
And I don't care what they say about you baby (all I need is you)
They don't know what you've been through (all I need is you)
Trust me, I could be the one to treat you like a lady
Let me see what's underneath, all I need is you
She got a bad reputation
She takes the long way home
