Lirik Lagu Bad Reputation - Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Reputation – Shawn Mendes

She got a bad reputation

She takes the long way home

And all of my friends seen her naked

Or so the story goes

Mistakes we all make them

But they won't let it go, no

'Cause she's got a bad reputation

But I know what they don't, mhm

And I don't care what they say about you baby

They don't know what you've been through

Trust me, I could be the one to treat you like a lady

Let me see what's underneath, all I need is you

She got a bad reputation

Nobody gets too close

A sight of a soul when it's breaking

Making my heart grow cold

And into the deeper she's sinking

I'm begging her please don't let go

She's got a bad reputation

But she's all that, all I want though, mhm yeah

And I don't care what they say about you baby

They don't know what you've been through

And trust me, I could be the one to treat you like a lady

Let me see what's underneath, all I need is you

Ah, ah, ah-ooh

Ah, ah, ah-ooh (oh)

Nobody knows the way that I know her, said

Nobody knows the weight that's on her shoulders, said

Nobody knows the way that I know her, said

She got it bad, she got it bad

Nobody knows the way that I know her, said

Nobody knows the weight that's on her shoulders, said

Nobody knows the way that I know her, said

She got it bad, she got it bad

And I don't care what they say about you baby (yeah)

They don't know what you've been through (yeah)

Trust me, I could be the one to treat you like a lady (I don't wanna, I don't wanna)

Let me see what's underneath, all I need is you (all I need is you)

And I don't care what they say about you baby (all I need is you)

They don't know what you've been through (all I need is you)

Trust me, I could be the one to treat you like a lady

Let me see what's underneath, all I need is you

She got a bad reputation

She takes the long way home