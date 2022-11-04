Lirik Lagu Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes

I won't lie to you

I know he's just not right for you

And you can tell me if I'm off

But I see it on your face

When you say that he's the one that you want

And you're spending all your time

In this wrong situation

And anytime you want it to stop

I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me, why are we wasting time

On all your wasted crying

When you should be with me instead?

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can

I'll stop time for you

The second you say you'd like me too

I just wanna give you the loving that you're missing

Baby, just to wake up with you

Would be everything I need, and this could be so different

Tell me what you want to do

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me, why are we wasting time

On all your wasted crying

When you should be with me instead?

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can

Better than he can

Give me a sign

Take my hand, we'll be fine

Promise I won't let you down

Just know that you don't

Have to do this alone

Promise I'll never let you down

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me, why are we wasting time

On all your wasted crying