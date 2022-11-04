Lirik Lagu Stand By Me - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stand By Me - Oasis
Made a meal and threw it up on Sunday
I've got a lot of things to learn
Said I would and I'll be leaving one day
Before my heart starts to burn
So what's the matter with you?
Sing me something new
Don't you know, the cold and wind and rain don't know
They only seem to come and go away
Times are hard when things have got no meaning
I've found a key upon the floor
Maybe you and I will not believe in
The things we find behind the door
So what's the matter with you?
Sing me something new
Don't you know, the cold and wind and rain don't know
They only seem to come and go away
Stand by me
Nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me
Nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me
Nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me
Nobody knows
Yeah, nobody knows
The way it's gonna be
If you're leaving, will you take me with you?
I'm tired of talking on my phone
There is one thing I can never give you
My heart will never be your home
So what's the matter with you?
Sing me something new
Don't you know, the cold and wind and rain don't know
They only seem to come and go away
(Hey, hey)
Stand by me
Nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me
Nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me
Nobody knows the way it's gonna be
Stand by me
Nobody knows
Yeah, nobody knows
The way it's gonna be
