Lirik Lagu Stand By Me - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stand By Me - Oasis

Made a meal and threw it up on Sunday

I've got a lot of things to learn

Said I would and I'll be leaving one day

Before my heart starts to burn

So what's the matter with you?

Sing me something new

Don't you know, the cold and wind and rain don't know

They only seem to come and go away

Times are hard when things have got no meaning

I've found a key upon the floor

Maybe you and I will not believe in

The things we find behind the door

So what's the matter with you?

Sing me something new

Don't you know, the cold and wind and rain don't know

They only seem to come and go away

Stand by me

Nobody knows the way it's gonna be

Stand by me

Nobody knows the way it's gonna be

Stand by me

Nobody knows the way it's gonna be

Stand by me

Nobody knows

Yeah, nobody knows

The way it's gonna be

If you're leaving, will you take me with you?

I'm tired of talking on my phone

There is one thing I can never give you

My heart will never be your home

So what's the matter with you?

Sing me something new

Don't you know, the cold and wind and rain don't know

They only seem to come and go away

(Hey, hey)

Stand by me

Nobody knows the way it's gonna be

Stand by me

Nobody knows the way it's gonna be

Stand by me

Nobody knows the way it's gonna be

Stand by me

Nobody knows

Yeah, nobody knows

The way it's gonna be