Lirik Lagu There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

I wanna follow where she goes

I think about her and she knows it

I wanna let her take control

'Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing (mmm)

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

She says that she's never afraid

Just picture everybody naked

She really doesn't like to wait

Not really into hesitation

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we'd be alright, I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we'd be alright, I know we would be alright

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we'd be alright, I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we'd be alright, we would be alright

Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back