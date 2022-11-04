Lirik Lagu Superfast Jellyfish - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Superfast Jellyfish - Gorillaz
This morning you've got time for a hot home-cooked breakfast
Delicious and piping hot in only 3 microwave minutes
Are you kidding?
Yo, pretty packages of frosted delights
Look, it comes with a toy, he he, I like that
I wanna number 4, a number 6, and throw in a plastic dough-nut
Just enjoy the gritty crunch, that tastes just like chicken
Wrappers of many bite sizes
Man, are you freaking blind? That's a rock, all mixed in the potful
Momma's homemade from scratch, well, not quite
Toasted over flames, they be tasting quite right
All hail King Neptune and his water-breathers
No snail thing too quick for his water-feeders
Don't waste time with your net
Our net worth is set, ready, go, many know others, what?
We be the colors of the mad and the wicked
We be bad, we re-brick it with the 24-hour sign
Shower my habits while you dine like rabbits
With the crunchy, crunchy carrots - Oh, that's chicken
Gotta have it super fast!
A whole lot of breakfast you got time for!
Super fast, super fast, I come in last
But just in time for breakfast
Keep us through, keep us through, forever blue
The night, the night throws at us
