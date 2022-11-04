Lirik Lagu Superfast Jellyfish - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Superfast Jellyfish - Gorillaz

This morning you've got time for a hot home-cooked breakfast

Delicious and piping hot in only 3 microwave minutes

Are you kidding?

Yo, pretty packages of frosted delights

Look, it comes with a toy, he he, I like that

I wanna number 4, a number 6, and throw in a plastic dough-nut

Just enjoy the gritty crunch, that tastes just like chicken

Wrappers of many bite sizes

Man, are you freaking blind? That's a rock, all mixed in the potful

Momma's homemade from scratch, well, not quite

Toasted over flames, they be tasting quite right

All hail King Neptune and his water-breathers

No snail thing too quick for his water-feeders

Don't waste time with your net

Our net worth is set, ready, go, many know others, what?

We be the colors of the mad and the wicked

We be bad, we re-brick it with the 24-hour sign

Shower my habits while you dine like rabbits

With the crunchy, crunchy carrots - Oh, that's chicken

Gotta have it super fast!

A whole lot of breakfast you got time for!

Super fast, super fast, I come in last

But just in time for breakfast

Keep us through, keep us through, forever blue

The night, the night throws at us