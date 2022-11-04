Lirik Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold

[Verse 1: Stephen Sanchez]

Georgia, wrap me up in all your...

I want ya in my arms

Oh, let me hold ya

I'll never let you go again, like I did

Oh I used to say

[Chorus: Stephen Sanchez and Em Beihold]

"I would never fall in love again until I found her"

I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

[Verse 2: Em Beihold]

Heaven, when I held you again

How could we ever just be friends?

I would rather die than let you go

Juliet to your Romeo

How I heard you say

[Chorus: Stephen Sanchez and Em Beihold]

"I would never fall in love again until I found her"

I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"

I was lost within thе darkness, but then I found her

I found you

"I would nеver fall in love again until I found her"

I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

Credit

Artis: Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold

Album:

Dirilis: 2021