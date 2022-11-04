Lirik Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold
[Verse 1: Stephen Sanchez]
Georgia, wrap me up in all your...
I want ya in my arms
Oh, let me hold ya
I'll never let you go again, like I did
Oh I used to say
[Chorus: Stephen Sanchez and Em Beihold]
"I would never fall in love again until I found her"
I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you
[Verse 2: Em Beihold]
Heaven, when I held you again
How could we ever just be friends?
I would rather die than let you go
Juliet to your Romeo
How I heard you say
[Chorus: Stephen Sanchez and Em Beihold]
"I would never fall in love again until I found her"
I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"
I was lost within thе darkness, but then I found her
I found you
"I would nеver fall in love again until I found her"
I said, "I would never fall unless it's you I fall into"
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you
Credit
Artis: Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold
Album:
Dirilis: 2021
