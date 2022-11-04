Lirik Lagu Happy – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta di Baliknya

Happy – Ardhito Pramono

Let the past be in memory

'Cause we're not living fantasy

I'll be your main man

But I don't know about you

Everytime you close your eyes

Be compromised that I'll be here around

Do you spend most of your time

Thinking about me too? oh-oh-oh-oh

And I'm sorry

If we don't have the time

Spinning off our story

And I don't she come back to me, I'm moving on

Been waited for a fairy

But it doesn't fit to my story, know, but I

I couldn't make you happy

I couldn't make you feel you can do anything, I

I should've make you happy

I should've make you happy, no

I should've make you happy, oh-oh

Spinning off our story

And I don't she come back to me, I'm moving on

Been waited for a fairy

But it doesn't fit to my story, know, but I

I should've make you happy

I should've make you feel you can do anything, I

I should've make you happy

I should've make you happy

Artis: Ardhito Pramono

Penulis lagu: Ardhito Pramono

Dirilis: 2020

Album: Craziest Thing Happened In My Backyard

Happy memiliki arti bahagia dalam Bahasa Indonesia. Tentu saja, ada seseorang yang ingin membuat pujaan hati bahagia bersamanya.

Namun berbeda dengan apa yang dituangkan Ardhito Pramono dalam lagu ini.

Sebaliknya, dia justru mengutarakan penyesalan dan mempertanyakan diri sendiri. Apakah dirinya sudah bisa membahagiakan orang yang dicintainya atau belum.