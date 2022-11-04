Lirik Lagu Happy – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta di Baliknya

Happy – Ardhito Pramono
Let the past be in memory
'Cause we're not living fantasy
I'll be your main man
But I don't know about you
Everytime you close your eyes
Be compromised that I'll be here around
Do you spend most of your time
Thinking about me too? oh-oh-oh-oh
And I'm sorry
If we don't have the time
Spinning off our story
And I don't she come back to me, I'm moving on
Been waited for a fairy
But it doesn't fit to my story, know, but I
I couldn't make you happy
I couldn't make you feel you can do anything, I
I should've make you happy
I should've make you happy, no
I should've make you happy, oh-oh
Spinning off our story
And I don't she come back to me, I'm moving on
Been waited for a fairy
But it doesn't fit to my story, know, but I
I should've make you happy
I should've make you feel you can do anything, I
I should've make you happy
I should've make you happy
Artis: Ardhito Pramono
Penulis lagu: Ardhito Pramono
Dirilis: 2020
Album: Craziest Thing Happened In My Backyard
Happy memiliki arti bahagia dalam Bahasa Indonesia. Tentu saja, ada seseorang yang ingin membuat pujaan hati bahagia bersamanya.
Namun berbeda dengan apa yang dituangkan Ardhito Pramono dalam lagu ini.
Sebaliknya, dia justru mengutarakan penyesalan dan mempertanyakan diri sendiri. Apakah dirinya sudah bisa membahagiakan orang yang dicintainya atau belum.
