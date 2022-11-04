Lirik Lagu Don't Go Away - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Go Away - Oasis

A cold and frosty morning there's not a lot to say

About the things caught in my mind

And as the day was dawning my plane flew away

With all the things caught in my mind

And I wanna be there when you're... coming down

And I wanna be there when you hit the ground

So don't go away

Say what you say

Say that you'll stay

Forever and today

In the time of my life

'Cause I need more time

Yes, I need more time

Just to make things right

Damn, my situation, and the games I have to play

With all the things caught in my mind

Damn, my education, I can't find the words to say

With all the things caught in my mind

And I wanna be there when you're... coming down

And I do wanna be there when you hit the ground

So don't go away

Say what you say

Say that you'll stay

Forever and today

In the time of my life

'Cause I need more time

Yes, I need more time

Just to make things right

Me and you, what's going on?

All we seem to know is how to show

The feelings that are wrong

So don't go away

Say what you say

Say that you'll stay

Forever and today

In the time of my life

'Cause I need more time

Yes, I need more time

Just to make things right

You might also like