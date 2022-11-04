Lirik Lagu Don't Go Away - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Go Away - Oasis
A cold and frosty morning there's not a lot to say
About the things caught in my mind
And as the day was dawning my plane flew away
With all the things caught in my mind
And I wanna be there when you're... coming down
And I wanna be there when you hit the ground
So don't go away
Say what you say
Say that you'll stay
Forever and today
In the time of my life
'Cause I need more time
Yes, I need more time
Just to make things right
Damn, my situation, and the games I have to play
With all the things caught in my mind
Damn, my education, I can't find the words to say
With all the things caught in my mind
And I wanna be there when you're... coming down
And I do wanna be there when you hit the ground
So don't go away
Say what you say
Say that you'll stay
Forever and today
In the time of my life
'Cause I need more time
Yes, I need more time
Just to make things right
Me and you, what's going on?
All we seem to know is how to show
The feelings that are wrong
So don't go away
Say what you say
Say that you'll stay
Forever and today
In the time of my life
'Cause I need more time
Yes, I need more time
Just to make things right
