Lirik Lagu Wonderwall - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wonderwall - Oasis

Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you

And by now, you should've somehow realised what you gotta do

I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

And backbeat, the word is on the street that the fire in your heart is out

I'm sure you've heard it all before, but you never really had a doubt

I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

And all the roads we have to walk are winding

And all the lights that lead us there are blinding

There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don't know how

Because maybe

You're gonna be the one that saves me

And after all

You're my wonderwall

Today was gonna be the day, but they'll never throw it back to you

And by now, you should've somehow realised what you're not to do

I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

And all the roads that lead you there were winding

And all the lights that light the way are blinding

There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don't know how

I said maybe

You're gonna be the one that saves me

And after all

You're my wonderwall

I said maybe (I said maybe)

You're gonna be the one that saves me

And after all

You're my wonderwall