Lirik Lagu Everytime - Boy Pablo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everytime - Boy Pablo

As you can see, she hasn't met him yet

She already fell in love, I bet

Her keyboard gets slammed by her fingers

But he replies with, "Okay", every time, every time

She doesn't know who he is

No, she doesn't know what he's up to

Oh

She doesn't know who he is

Yeah

He doesn't see her

He sees right through her

Oh

She doesn't know who he is

No, she doesn't know what he's up to

Oh

Her heart gets broken every time, every time

She doesn't know who he is

No, she doesn't know what he's up to

Oh

She doesn't know who he is

She doesn't know who she is

Credit

Artis: Boy Pablo

Album: Soy Pablo / Roy Pablo (2017)

Dirilis: 19 Mei 2017

Genre: Alternatif / Indie, Pop

Songwriters: Boy Pablo