Lirik Lagu Everytime - Boy Pablo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everytime - Boy Pablo
As you can see, she hasn't met him yet
She already fell in love, I bet
Her keyboard gets slammed by her fingers
But he replies with, "Okay", every time, every time
She doesn't know who he is
No, she doesn't know what he's up to
Oh
She doesn't know who he is
Yeah
He doesn't see her
He sees right through her
Oh
She doesn't know who he is
No, she doesn't know what he's up to
Oh
Her heart gets broken every time, every time
She doesn't know who he is
No, she doesn't know what he's up to
Oh
She doesn't know who he is
She doesn't know who she is
Credit
Artis: Boy Pablo
Album: Soy Pablo / Roy Pablo (2017)
Dirilis: 19 Mei 2017
Genre: Alternatif / Indie, Pop
Songwriters: Boy Pablo
Artikel Pilihan